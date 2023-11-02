Bega District News
Bega Valley Meals on Wheels invites community to spring open day with a difference

James Parker
By James Parker
November 3 2023 - 10:57am
A fresh new mural adds colour and character to the complete side wall of Bega Valley Meals on Wheels Co-operative. Picture by James Parker.
Handmade wooden birdhouses and crafts made by senior groups, books, Tulgeen Riverside Nursery plants, a garage sale, Devonshire Tea, and a barbecue, will be at 101-103 Bega St on Saturday, November 4 for the Bega Valley Meals on Wheels Spring Open Day.

