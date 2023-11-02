Bega Valley Meals on Wheels invites community to spring open day with a difference

Handmade wooden birdhouses and crafts made by senior groups, books, Tulgeen Riverside Nursery plants, a garage sale, Devonshire Tea, and a barbecue, will be at 101-103 Bega St on Saturday, November 4 for the Bega Valley Meals on Wheels Spring Open Day.
Food service coordinator Tam Prime said people were often unaware of the role the organisation had in the district.
"A lot people don't know what we've got, [like] the cafe, and they think we just do meals for the community, so this is about getting people here to have a look at what we do," Ms Prime said.
Meals on Wheels assists by providing affordable meal options, and social and support programs aimed at helping clients remain engaged in their community.
Running from 9.30am until 12.30pm, the funds raised will help with Meals on Wheels social services.
