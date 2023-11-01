Halloween costumes spotted around Bega

Children (of all ages) have enjoyed dressing up in their spookiest costumes for Halloween trick-or-treating in the Bega district.
While not everyone gets into the annual festival of ghosts and ghouls - and candy - those who do, do it with gusto.
Take a look at these photos contributed by readers of some of the great costumes on parade Tuesday afternoon, October 31.
It's clear the Addams Family, and modern Netflix spinoff Wednesday, were a popular inspiration.
If you would like to be added to this gallery, email photos and details to ben.smyth@begadistrictnews.com.au.
