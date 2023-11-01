Four Winds is holding a four-hour youth gathering to champion young voices and intergenerational listening.
Bunaan Garindja is developed for deep listening, uplifted by the voices of young people.
People are invited to immerse themselves in storytelling through sound and the timeless connection between community, nature and the arts.
Bunaan Garindja was created by David Hewitt, Four Winds' create and inspire director.
It will extend beyond the festival day by fostering an intergenerational mentorship philosophy that is dedicated to empowering youth to learn instruments.
Alongside workshops, tutoring sessions and in-school learning, Four Winds is committed to inspiring young people to tell their stories through sound.
Mr Hewitt said Bunaan Garindja is a culmination of a much larger body of work.
As create and inspire director it is his mission to continue to work with the exceptional music teachers living in the Sapphire Coast, as well as bringing in professionals from afar to engage with kids in practical, connected and impactful ways.
"The intention is setting them up for a lasting relationship with music and what it can do.
"My work at Four Winds is about creating opportunities for joy, growth and community engagement through the arts," Mr Hewitt said.
With an abundance of local talent alongside students of all levels, the day promises to lift the spirit.
Artists include Health Cullen, Djinima Yilaga Choir, Bega Valley Youth Orchestra, Candelo Cello Society, Bega Valley Male Voice Choir, The SCAC Jazz Band, Guitarama, rock ensemble Think Fast and many more.
Come together with friends and family to savour delicious food by the Tin Cantina food truck and relax on the grass beneath the towering gums, with remarkable musicians encouraging you to connect and celebrate.
Tin Cantina Food Truck and family-friendly picnic from 11.30am, Sunday, November 19 at Four Winds.
The performance runs from midday to 4pm.
Buy your tickets now at fourwinds.com.au/whats-on
