Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland has apologised for his oversight in not declaring three directorships but said it was a technical oversight and he was not trying to hide anything.
"I apologise for that; I take responsibility as I always do," Dr Holland said, speaking on ABC South East Radio.
He called it a "mea culpa moment".
The undeclared directorships related to two medical practice entities and the third related to "a body corporate arrangement in the area I live in" which he said was a non-profit organisation.
There was also an investment company which was wound up when Dr Holland's practice closed.
He said it was a technical oversight because he was not aware of the right thing to do.
"When I was elected I went to the NSW Ethics Adviser to get advice on continuing my medical practice and he said it was fine," Dr Holland said.
"I worked 17 days in that time and on 31 December, 2022 the practice closed. That's where I failed to disclose it," he said.
But he said he had disclosed his assets and they included the family home, the practice building and managed superannuation.
"We're not talking about sheep stations here, it's just a mum and dad business. We raised five children and put them through university."
Dr Holland said that under the Ministerial Code of Conduct directorships were allowed if it referred to a personal business that was not likely to give rise to conflict of interest or risk.
A spokesperson for Michael Holland said it was a technical matter and that Dr Holland had already declared the underlying investments in his disclosures.
The spokesperson said his disclosures to the Parliament and the Premier had been updated to include the related directorships.
