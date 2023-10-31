Bega District News
Bega P Michael Holland apologises over undeclared directorships, says he wasn't trying to hide anything

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
October 31 2023 - 5:27pm
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland has apologised for his oversight in not declaring three directorships but said it was a technical oversight and he was not trying to hide anything.

