Meet the six new civil construction trainees at the Bega Valley Shire Council

Bega Valley Shire Council recently launched its Youth Investment Program, funded by Regional NSW, at an event attended by five new civil construction trainees, Councillors and Council staff.
Council CEO, Anthony McMahon said he was pleased to be able to offer the two-year traineeships, which he said would provide the trainees with Certificate 3 level qualifications in civil construction, building maintenance and plant operations.
"During the year, we spent considerable time visiting local high schools, our Local Aboriginal Land Councils and other youth-focused community groups to encourage young people to apply," he said.
This year's successful civil construction trainees are Latesha Mullet-Hoskins, Mark Winters, Zac Ferrara, Alex Blacka and Axel Bayliss.
Mr McMahon said the Certificate III traineeships will be conducted in partnership with a registered training organisation and the trainees will work with and learn from former trainees who now hold senior Council positions.
"At the conclusion of the program, any trainee unable to secure permanent employment with Council will be supported to find employment with local civil construction businesses," he said.
"Council also has a number of trainees and apprentices working in its Water and Sewer and Works teams and will soon be advertising several cadet positions in engineering and planning, as part of its succession planning."
