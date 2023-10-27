Engineering cadetship opportunities open up at Bega Valley Shire Council

Any persons interested in stepping into the world or engineering and planning will be pleased to know of a cadetship opportunity opening up.
Bega Valley Shire Council has announced they are looking to bring on board several engineering and planning cadets, with the cadetships open for application now.
Council CEO, Anthony McMahon said although the timing of the cadetships is aligned with the Year 12 end of school year, the cadetships are open to applicants of all ages.
"We know that as they finish exams, school leavers are starting to think about their options for the future and hopefully the cadetships spark some interest to find out more," he said.
Mr McMahon said council will be conducting an online information and Q&A session so people could find out what engineers and planners actually do, what's involved in the job, what they will study and how to apply.
"Being an engineer myself, I know it isn't always easy to get information on what certain careers are about and it wasn't really until I started working that it all started to make sense," he said.
"I was fortunate to be able to combine studying engineering with working in the profession, which made it more enjoyable and made the study real."
The cadetship application information is available on the Careers page of our website. Applications close on Monday 13 November.
The online information session will be held on Tuesday 31 October at 4pm.
To register for the information session, call Council's People and Culture team on 02 6499 2222 or email PeopleandCulture@begavalley.nsw.gov.au
"If you can't make the session but would like to know more about the cadetships, please get in touch with our People and Culture team," Mr McMahon said.
"Engineers and planners are two of the highest on-demand skill sets in Australia and both careers offer highly enjoyable and well-paid work."
