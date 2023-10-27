Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Engineering cadetship opportunities open up at Bega Valley Shire Council

October 28 2023 - 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Engineer Cadet with Council, Quillan Vickers-Noble.
Engineer Cadet with Council, Quillan Vickers-Noble.

Any persons interested in stepping into the world or engineering and planning will be pleased to know of a cadetship opportunity opening up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.