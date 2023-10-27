Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Council graduates share why they enjoyed their Certificate III in Water Industry Operations traineeship

Updated October 28 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The six Water and Sewerage Services graduates will strengthen an already experienced and qualified team. Picture supplied.
The six Water and Sewerage Services graduates will strengthen an already experienced and qualified team. Picture supplied.

Several members of the Bega Valley Shire Council's sewerage services team have recently celebrated their successful completion of their Certificate III in Water Industry Operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.