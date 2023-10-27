Council graduates share why they enjoyed their Certificate III in Water Industry Operations traineeship

Several members of the Bega Valley Shire Council's sewerage services team have recently celebrated their successful completion of their Certificate III in Water Industry Operations.
Water and Sewerage Services Manager, Steve Marshall said the upskilling of staff meant council could deliver a "consistently high level of service to the community and increases our pool of qualified staff who are responsive and adaptive in any situation".
"Following the recent recruitment of six cadets to the civil construction team, we are keen to show new starters throughout the organisation the opportunities that come from work and study," he said.
"In many cases, our graduate cadets go on to find full-time employment either with their teams in Council, or in local industries."
Tim Gossler was among the successful Certificate III Water Industry Operations graduates. Already an experienced worker from the United States, Timothy needed a qualification to further his career in Australia.
"This certificate means a lot to me," he said.
Mr Gossler said he was stoked to have the qualification to continue working with "this great team, helping to deliver essential services to thousands of people in the Bega Valley".
"You sometimes hear it said that finding meaningful work in regional areas can be a challenge. Well, I can only speak for me and the guys in the team but we're all standing here with qualifications and a stack of opportunities thanks to support from Council," he said.
Mr Marshall said investing in staff training opened the door to a wide range of opportunities, from taking a leap as a school leaver to helping someone considering a change of career.
"This graduation comes at a great time as we have just advertised two new trainee positions in the Water and Sewerage Services team," he said.
"Many people in the Water and Sewerage Services team and others throughout Council are former cadets, trainees and apprentices who now have lasting careers that enable them to live and work in the beautiful Bega Valley."
For information about the Water and Sewerage Services traineeship positions and other employment opportunities, visit Council's website.
