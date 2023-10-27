Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Nethercote Produce Market
Nethercote Hall, October 28
On Saturday, the quarterly Nethercote spring market will be bringing fresh local produce to you in a laid back country atmosphere at Nethercote Hall. Enjoy a leisurely morning buying fresh local produce, having a BBQ brunch or catching up with friends over a home-baked piece of cake, while listening to live music.
Raffle tickets available for a bumper market hamper, which contains samples of delicious goodies from each of the stallholders and is drawn just before noon.
Don't forget to bring your own bags or basket. The market is open 8am until 12pm. More details at www.nethercoteproducemarket.com or on Facebook.
Tura Marrang Library
To November 5
An emotive and poignant exhibition, Convict Tokens, which explores the enduring connection between the convicts who made these tiny mementos and those they left behind, is being hosted at the Tura Marrang Library until November 5. The exhibition showcases 40 of the National Museum of Australia's collection of 315 convict tokens; the world's largest. Engraved onto metal discs with illustrations and text, love tokens were made by convicts around the time of their sentencing and were given to friends and loved ones as farewell mementos. Although tiny, these tokens are rich in meaning and are a powerful link to Australia's convict past.
Headland Writers Festival
October 27-29
The annual Headland Writers Festival is on again in Tathra, from 27 to 29 October, with an amazing line up of writers, musicians and performers. Across three days, the spectacular Tathra headland will serve as a backdrop to an abundance of author in-conversations, panel discussions, workshops, poetry, exhibitions, theatre and music performances. Visitors can move between the Tathra Hall, Tathra Uniting Church and Tathra Hotel to catch the varied program of ticketed and free events. To find out more visit headlandfestival.com.au.
Three Visions Festival
Tilba Tilba, October 28
Drogmi Buddhist Institute invites everyone to join them for a day of harmony and joy at their family-friendly Three Visions Festival in Tilba Tilba. The festival celebrates Tibetan, Indigenous and non-Indigenous cultures. Local Yuin people will perform, including the Gadhu Dancers, plus there will be workshops on Indigenous arts and crafts and story-telling. Tibetan community representatives from Nowra and Canberra will play music, sing and dance. Other opportunities to sample Tibetan culture include stalls with Tibetan food, crafts, jewellery and bric-a-brac. Local people have also been invited to hold stalls. There will be a Kids' Corner with face-painting and other activities. There will also be a whip-cracking competition and Kara Coen and the FireFlies will provide music. The festival runs from 11am to 4pm with gates opening at 10am at Kamalashila Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 9000 Princes Highway, Tilba Tilba. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $15 for a family of four or more. Pre-bookings are preferred but tickets are available at the gate.
Listen to the Heart
Tathra, October 28
Djinima Yilaga Choir will be performing from 2pm on Sunday, October 28, at the Tathra Uniting Church. The choir, conducted by Cheryl Davison, will be supported by Tathra Singers conducted by Lorna Zhulan, Douglas Simper, Melinda Steel, Richard Smeal and other local performers. Entry is by donation and afternoon tea will be served. The Listen to the Heart Concert is an initiative of the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast.
Nature Coast Marine Group movie night
Narooma, October 28
Nature Coast Marine Group (NCMG) Eurobodalla is collaborating on a project for Narooma High School students to monitor the impacts of climate change on Wagonga Inlet. That is why it is holding a seagrass and oyster restoration-themed movie night at Narooma Surf Lifesaving Club on Saturday, October 28, to raise funds to buy an AusOcean buoy. It will enable the school's marine science students to measure and monitor the impacts of climate change and overall health of the inlet. The fundraising movie night will screen a few short- and medium-length films about local and worldwide initiatives with talks between outlining some of the projects in which NCMG is involved. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.au and cost $15 for adults, $10 for children over 12 and $40 for a family of two parents and two or more children. Booking fees apply. Entry is free for children under 12 but a ticket is required. The screening runs from 5.30-8.30pm. Kangaroo, vegetarian and vegan dinner will be available for $10 and drinks by donation.
Raise the Roof
Bega, October 29
Friends of the Old Bega Hospital invite the community to the OBH Raise the Roof Spring Fair, Sunday, October 29, from 10am to 2pm. Entry is free. Admire the restoration work while you enjoy all the fun of the fair. Local musicians, the Bega Band, Tiny Zoo, Bega's famous Jumping Dogs under the watchful eye of Brett Rogers, the Great Zamboni, Kalaru Dancing Dogs, Sausage sizzle, Devonshire Teas, freshly made sandwiches, gigantic cake stall, various food vans, and market stalls. Note some sellers will be cash only. Wander around the precinct and you will come across the existing tenants demonstrating and selling their artisan creations, showing off their textile, pottery, leadlighting, woodworking, beekeeping and radio announcing skills or explaining the importance of caring for our land and our bush heritage.
Bemboka Flower Show
Bemboka, October 29
Members of Bemboka Garden Club are pleased to present this year's annual flower show - the 37th - at the Bemboka Memorial Hall on Sunday, October 29, between noon and 3pm. Sixty-seven categories will be judged. Admission is $6, $10 for families, which includes light refreshments. There will also be raffles for a wheelbarrow of 'garden goodies', and a quilt kindly donated by Bemboka Quilt & Craft Group. All profits are recycled back to local community groups.\
Brecko's Music Bingo
November 4
Nethercote Social presents Sydney entertainer, James Breko, who will be hosting an unforgettable night of Music Bingo at Nethercote Hall on Saturday November 4. The event kicks off at 5 pm with a sausage sizzle and then the music bingo and guest speaker starting from 6 pm until 9.30 pm. People are encouraged to join the fun filled night of games and prizes, with funds going towards the local Rural Fire Service brigade and Community Hall. To book your ticket for the night visit trybooking.com.
Mother and Son
Nov 17- Dec 3
See a talented local cast perform 'Mother and Son' a comedy by Geoffrey Atherden - the man who wrote the original TV series starring Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald. The local production aims to raise money for the Merimbula RFS and Sapphire Life Opportunities kids programs and will be staged at Wolumla Hall. Three matinees and six evening performances. Details and tickets ($40, $30 concession) at trybooking.com.
Giiyong Festival
Jigamy, November 18
Giiyong Festival, the largest multi-arts Aboriginal cultural festival in the Yuin Nation, will take place on Saturday 18 November 2023 at Jigamy near Eden, NSW. The smooth vocals of big names Radical Son and Emma Donovan will lead the live music lineup this year, alongside two diverse additions - Eric Avery and J-MILLA. Local performers include Ron Callaghan, Dust 'n' Echoes, Djinima Yilaga and Mudjingaal Yangamba choirs and Eden duo Nikea & Dre, with more to come. Duurunu Miru Dance Group and Djadjawaan Dancers will perform once again at this year's Giiyong Festival, along with two other Yuin dance groups by special invitation. Adult tickets are $35 and are available on the Giiyong Festival website.
SJA fundraiser concert
Pambula, November 26
Now in its second year the Social Justice Advocates will be hosting their annual fundraising concert with all the proceeds going to the "It's Up To Us" campaign which supports homeless people in the Bega Valley by supplying caravans and demount-able housing units to those in need of shelter. This year's concert is hosted at Oaklands within the Longstocking Brewery on Sunday November 26, from 3pm to 8pm. Performing artists include: Kim Churchill, The Stumblin' Wilburys, Wild Things Run, Telepathetics, Alice Wiebe and Rhys Davies as the MC. Tickets can be purchased online via the humanitix website.
