Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

October 27 2023 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At this year's Raise the Roof Spring Fair, the Old Bega Hospital will actually have work underway on the roof! Sunday, October 29, 10am until 2pm.
At this year's Raise the Roof Spring Fair, the Old Bega Hospital will actually have work underway on the roof! Sunday, October 29, 10am until 2pm.

Nethercote Produce Market

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.