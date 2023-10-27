Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Nature Coast Marine Group (NCMG) Eurobodalla is collaborating on a project for Narooma High School students to monitor the impacts of climate change on Wagonga Inlet. That is why it is holding a seagrass and oyster restoration-themed movie night at Narooma Surf Lifesaving Club on Saturday, October 28, to raise funds to buy an AusOcean buoy. It will enable the school's marine science students to measure and monitor the impacts of climate change and overall health of the inlet. The fundraising movie night will screen a few short- and medium-length films about local and worldwide initiatives with talks between outlining some of the projects in which NCMG is involved. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.au and cost $15 for adults, $10 for children over 12 and $40 for a family of two parents and two or more children. Booking fees apply. Entry is free for children under 12 but a ticket is required. The screening runs from 5.30-8.30pm. Kangaroo, vegetarian and vegan dinner will be available for $10 and drinks by donation.