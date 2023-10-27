Click the link and be taken for a ride

Last year scams cost Australians $3billion. The figure is increasing by more than 80 per cent every year. We can halve that by doing three things:
Do not allow strangers access to your computer.
Do not give out personal information to unsolicited callers when you are unable to verify who they are.
Do not click on links in emails and text messages.
They may sound like simple, common-sense suggestions, but the clear fact there are so many victims means the message is not getting through to everyone.
Anyone with a bank account, a mobile phone and an internet connection is a target for scams.
Although younger people do get scammed, older people tend to be caught out more often than most, and likely have a lot more to lose.
I've been made aware of one Merimbula person recently losing $28,000 to a scammer.
They moved the money from their bank in two lots before uncovering the fraudulent request.
Isn't it time our banks instituted a safety net for the movements of large sums in some way?
Or at least had a set of questions to ask customers - such as 'have you been approached by phone, email or text by someone that has caused you to want to transfer this money?'
Something so simple could help those most vulnerable to these blights on humanity.
In Narooma and Merimbula this week, federal MP Kristy McBain and assistant treasurer Stephen Jones hosted anti-scam forums, where many in the audience noted they had been scammed in one way or another.
One suggestion from Mr Jones was to note poor spelling and grammar in emails as an indication of a scam.
However, the rise and rise of AI could make dodgy emails much harder to spot - just today I received one telling me my Optus payment was overdue, including legitimate logos, contact details, graphics and addresses.
Given I'm not an Optus customer it was an easy decision to report it, but not everyone will have that easy a time.
If you believe you have been scammed, contact your bank, report it to the police, call IDCARE on 1800 595 160 and report it to scamwatch.gov.au.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
