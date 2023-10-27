With the closing down of the iconic Merimbula boutique Koko Maia, Karyn Grindrod has partnered with Social Justice Advocates (SJA) of the Sapphire Coast who are selling all the remaining clothing for $20 a garment for Friday, October 27, only.
Wendy Wait from SJA said the day had been fabulous, and the five volunteers had arrived at 10am to a door crowded with people, with the store closing at 3pm.
"The first hour was a blur, and everyone's very supportive of the Social Justice Advocates, and realise all the funds Karyn Grindrod [are] kindly donated [from] the closing down of her shop, Koko Maia," Ms Wait said.
"All the money raised will go towards the solar panels on the social housing units in Bega."
