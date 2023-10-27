Bega District News
Closed down iconic boutique Koko Maia has heavily reduced sale to support Social Justice Advocates housing

James Parker
By James Parker
October 27 2023 - 12:29pm
Wendy Wait in Koko Maia, Merimbula. Picture by James Parker
With the closing down of the iconic Merimbula boutique Koko Maia, Karyn Grindrod has partnered with Social Justice Advocates (SJA) of the Sapphire Coast who are selling all the remaining clothing for $20 a garment for Friday, October 27, only.

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

