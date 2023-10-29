The funky and radiantly retro band the Soul Movers will feature at Narooma Kinema on Saturday, November 11.
It is another instalment in the 'Blues Season' presented by the not-for-profit Narooma School of Arts.
Narooma School of Arts Blues coordinator Petti McInnes said Soul Movers are truly one of the most exciting live acts on the touring circuit today.
"They're recreating the best sounds from the '60s and '70s soul, pop and rock and roll," she said.
"Their musical passion is just electrifying; they'll have people writhing with their music."
Power-house vocalist Lizzie Mack and ex-Red Wiggle legend Murray Cook (lead guitar) are backed by a band also oozing with musical talent with drummer Luke Herbert, Matthew Crawford on bass and Marko Simec on keys.
The Soul Movers have recorded four critically-acclaimed albums, most recently 'Dumb Luck', and are currently on a four-month tour from Tasmania to Queensland.
READ ALSO:
Support act Mark Easton has a long history in the music scene, from Punk to Blues.
Travelling through Asia a few years ago gave him a fascinating new vision.
He will do a solo set with some legendary blues covers in Mongolian, Kazakh, Middle Eastern and North African style from his new album 'Nothing Sacred' to be released November 1.
Soul Movers and Mark Easton play Narooma Kinema on Saturday, November 11.
Doors open 6.30pm for Mark Easton's 7-7.45pm session.
Soul Movers will play 8-10pm with an intermission.
There is a bar with wine, beer and cocktails in Cinema 2 and noodle boxes for vegans, vegos and meat eaters.
Buy tickets online as soon as possible through www.naroomaschoolofarts.com.au
Avoid disappointment; buy online, as limited tickets at the door.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.