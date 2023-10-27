A group of enterprising young Bega students have been grinding, brewing and frothing to prepare themselves for a role serving the community.
A handful of Indigenous students from Bega High School, along with a few school leavers, have this week completed a competency course in preparing and serving espresso coffee.
The four day course via TAFE NSW Bega campus covered food hygiene as well as the ins and outs of operating an espresso coffee machine.
They celebrated their course completion by inviting several elders and Indigenous community members to enjoy coffee and cake at The Barracks training restaurant on Thursday, October 26.
Breeyarn Aldridge has already left school and as one of the older participants had taken on a leadership role.
"We've all grown together as a group," Breeyarn said.
"The four of us older ones are all in supervisor type roles, getting experience."
For Bega High student Latisha Mundy, it was her first time making "real" coffee.
"I only usually grab the mocha flavoured milk from Woolies," she said with a grin.
"This is my first time making it and I really do enjoy it.
"It's really interesting, I didn't realise the machine worked like that."
Makai Thurston-Mundy said the experience was "mad".
"It's been something different and really good for the future."
That future, at least in the short term, is to operate a coffee van in the district under the program launched by the Bega Aboriginal Lands Council in cooperation with the Department of Education.
As a newly built team, the students will not only take on the running of the coffee van as it serves espressos in the community, but use it as a learning and teaching experience for their peers.
Their teacher Ben O'Reilly, from TAFE Albury, said they had been working really well as a team and he was proud of what they had achieved in the intensive four day competency course.
The first day focused on a compulsory hygiene for food services unit, followed by three days of espresso preparation.
"They support each other so well, which is great especially with the mix of ages," Mr O'Reilly said.
"Finding your way around a coffee machine can be daunting.
"They have had to learn and make eight or nine styles of coffee over the three days.
"They have all been very keen to learn and excited about it."
Not everyone was a coffee drinker though.
"Part of the process is to judge a coffee on smell, on sight and its taste.
"Some of them were repulsed by it," he added with a laugh.
However, they were still all excited and fascinated at the process and the experience he said.
