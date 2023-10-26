Giiyong Festival celebrates traditional and contemporary Culture and features live music, dance, speakers, native foods, demonstrations of Cultural practices including weaving and tool making, plus the colourful Guganyala Arts & Cultural Market.
Powerhouses Radical Son and Emma Donovan will lead the live music lineup alongside violinist/vocalist Eric Avery and rapper J-MILLA. South Coast performers include Ron Callaghan, Dust 'n' Echos, Djinima Yilaga and Mudjingaal Yangamba choirs and Eden duo Nikea & Dre.
Comedians Sean Choolburra and star Steph Tisdell will keep the program rolling, appearing throughout the day on the Aunty Rose Mumbulla-Stewart Stage.
The Aunty Mumbulla-Stewart will also be the main stage of the event, set held out on the shores of Pambula Lake near the Twofold Aboriginal Corporation centre.
The big screen on the stage will showcase several films about aspects of local Aboriginal culture made specifically for Giiyong Festival as well as cleverly animated local Aboriginal art.
Under the shade of the trees at Jigamy, in the Aunty Tina Bobbins Ganya camp, visitors will be able to have a go at some traditional crafts.
These include contributing to a beautiful woven whale tail and listening to stories and learn about Aboriginal cultural practices.
Located within the Ganya is the Bunaan Ring, where several activities will be hosted including the dance program and special cultural presentations including Chef Mark Olive, weaver and storyteller Amanda Reynolds, traditional tool-maker Shane Herrington and Richard Campbell from Gumaraa.
Mr Campbell will be leading a didgeridoo jam session with men and boys from around the Ganya that we're told is sure to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.
Duurunu Miru Dance Group and Djadjawaan Dancers will perform once again at this year's Giiyong Festival, along with Gumaara Dancers and Gadhu Dancers.
The day's dance program will culminate with the spectacular and moving Dhiliwaan Yarrkura (Nightfall Dance) in the Bunaan Ring within the Aunty Tina Bobbins Ganya (Camp).
The Aunty Beryl Cruse Stage in the Monaroo Bobberrer Gadu Keeping Place will see some of Australia's leading Aboriginal thinkers and presenters talk about current and cultural issues throughout the day.
There will also be a panel presentation on Food Sovereignty, chaired by Clarence Slockee of Gardening Australia fame and featuring Uncle Noel Butler, Kerrie Saunders and Chef Mark Olive.
The kids will be kept entertained at Giiyong Festival, with plenty of activities throughout the day including weaving, special story time with author Kirli Saunders OAM and a kids' disco in the Bunaan Ring in the evening.
Not only will there be entertainment to delight the eyes, there'll also be delicious food to tease your sense of smell with a variety of food trucks planned for the event.
Organisers of the event urge visitors to not bring their dogs or pets, be mindful that there is no camping on-site and remember that the festival is an alcohol and drug-free event.
With the changing weather conditions of previous years, organisers are also reminding people to come prepared, with sun protection but also extra clothes in case of a sudden change of weather like previous years. Cash is recommended as not all stalls have Eftpos.
To get your tickets and find out more about the festival and the program visit the Giiyong Festival website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.