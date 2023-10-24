The Fungi Feastival is pleased to announce that its planning committee has more than doubled in size in anticipation of a bigger Feastival in 2024.
The committee met in the barn at the Dromedary Hotel in early October for its AGM.
Annette Kennewell of Tilba Mushrooms and Josh Whitworth of Collective Cultures presented the annual report summarising the events of the inaugural Feastival in 2023.
Fiona Kotvojs of Gulaga Gold presented the financial report, noting that the Feastival is now ready to begin planning for 2024 Fungi events.
Photographer Andrew Larkin gave feedback on the Fungi Photography Workshops.
Caitlin Brown, Elisabeth Newfield, Jo Major and Matt Branagan are the new committee members.
They join co-founders Ms Kotvojs, Mr Whitworth and Ms Kennewell.
Other local fungi enthusiasts, Renee Connolly, Deb Stevenson and Kush Bourke could not attend the AGM but are also keen to help with planning for 2024.
New committee member and Bermagui resident Ms Brown's interest in the Fungi Feastival is education for children.
Ms Brown has been working locally as a pre-school educator for seven years.
Her qualifications include a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Visual Arts and Certificate III in Education.
Ms Brown's passion is sharing the wonder of nature with young children, piquing their curiosity in fungi and mushrooms.
Excited about the Fungi Feastival, she would like to share her interest in fungi for others to learn about this forgotten kingdom and build a community that values the role of fungi in ecosystems.
A keen photographer, Ms Brown treads gently in nature to take pictures of fungi, leaving them undisturbed in their environment.
"My hope is that the Fungi Feastival will help inspire and connect a growing community of fungi admirers and nature lovers.
"The Feastival could encourage children and their families who want to learn more about the colourful kingdom of fungi, and see its natural habitat loved and valued by all in a new and lasting way.
"If we can help children get really fascinated with the forest floor, with our soils, with the tiny, complex worlds within our local ecosystems and their cycles and systems that support all life on earth, then I feel that will be a very meaningful outcome."
The Fungi Feastival is scheduled from 21 June to 21 July 2024.
