The Fungi Feastival runs for a month in Eurobodalla, Bega Valley

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 25 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 7:58am
Elisabeth Newfield, Annette Kennewell and Leonard Ali demonstrating how to inoculate hardwood logs with shitake mushroom plugs at Fungi Feastival's mushroom-growing workshop in Central Tilba on Saturday, June 17. Picture supplied
Elisabeth Newfield, Annette Kennewell and Leonard Ali demonstrating how to inoculate hardwood logs with shitake mushroom plugs at Fungi Feastival's mushroom-growing workshop in Central Tilba on Saturday, June 17. Picture supplied

The Fungi Feastival is pleased to announce that its planning committee has more than doubled in size in anticipation of a bigger Feastival in 2024.

