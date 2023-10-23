Bega District News
A rundown of the 2023 Headland Writers Festival

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated October 26 2023 - 3:02pm, first published October 23 2023 - 10:16pm
The annual Headland Writers Festival is back again for the weekend of October 27 to 29 with an exciting line up of writers, musicians and performers.

