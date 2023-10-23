The annual Headland Writers Festival is back again for the weekend of October 27 to 29 with an exciting line up of writers, musicians and performers.
Set across three days the event will be hosted at four different locations around Tathra on the Far South Coast.
From the spectacular Tathra headland which will serve as a backdrop to an abundance of author in-conversations, panel discussions, workshops, poetry, exhibitions, theatre and music performances.
To the Tathra Hall, the community gardens, Tathra Beach House and the town's Uniting Church all of which will play host to the festival's ticketed events, details of which can be found on the Headland Writers Festival website.
The final location, the Tathra Hotel, will be offering a varied program of free events all weekend. While no bookings are required, seating will be a case of first in best dressed.
Presented by South East Arts, along with partners Candelo Books and Tathra Hotel, the festival is a celebration of reading, writing, sharing stories and indulging the mind.
Friday, October 27
The festival will kick off with keynote speaker Nikki Gemmell at the Tathra Hotel at 6.30pm. Known as one of Australia's most provocative and honest writers, Ms Gemmell will talk about female creativity, parenting and self-becoming.
Next on the program is a performance from Heath Cullen and American artist Kevin Welch. Welch known for his worldwide solo work and local talent Cullen known for his four landmark albums will entertain audiences at the Tathra Hall from 7.30pm. The performance is the only ticketed event for the day - tickets can be purchased at events.humanitix.com.
An hour later Tathra Hotel will play host to a 'Poetry Night' wherein renowned writers Sarah Temporal, Hal Judge, Julie Janson, Harry Laing and Judith Nangala Crispin will be sharing the space, from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.
Saturday, October 28
During this day various events will be hosted at similar times in different locations so we will break it down within each location.
Down at the Tathra Community Gardens located near the bowling club, Kate Floss, will talk about the importance of composting - taking points from her latest novel The Compost Coach.
The Tathra Beach House will be hosting a workshop dubbed Slam Poetry with prize-winning poet Sarah Temporal from 10 am to noon. Then from 2 - 4pm Emma Batchelor, winner of the Australian Vogel literary award will host a seminar.
This will include information on writing practices, developing manuscripts, identifying agents and publishers, advice on the publishing process and how to build a career as a writer.
The Tathra Headland will bring a special cultural experience to guests with Aboriginal Storytelling and Dance performance featuring the Gulaga Dancers and the Djaadjawan Dancers.
This free cultural event will reflect on the healing of Country from the Black Summer Bushfires, as well as explore the significance of the annual whale migration for the local Yuin people.
Tathra Hall will welcome several authors with guest speakers playing host to conversations about their latest novel, with authors Matilda Boseley author of The Year I Met My brain and Erin Riley author of A real piece of work kicking things off at 9.30am.
Among the line-up of authors presenting, local legends like Gabbie Stroud will take a dive into their latest novels. The final author to share a conversation about their work will be Kay Proudlove who will talk about her new musical work Dear Diary. To find out details of each author and the novel they'll be discussing, visit the festival website.
Tathra Uniting Church will kick things off with a conversation between Jane Harrison and ABC South East feature reporter Vanessa Milton about Ms Harrison's book The Visitors.
The last talk of the day will feature a script being read by playwright Keziah Warner, who will be joined by actors Emily Goddard, John Marc Desengano, Alice Qin and Ella Caldwell. To find further information on the eight authors presenting at the church that day visit the festival program page.
Tathra Hotel will start the day with a free event called Poetry Blackboard hosted by versatile writer and award-winning poet Hal Judge at 9am, the next event will include the annual panel discussion starting at 10.30am.
Each year, Writing NSW partners with regional writers' festivals to present 'Inside Publishing', a panel discussion that explores the inner workings of the publishing world. This event provides networking opportunities and information about the industry to writers in regional NSW. This year the event will be held at Headland Writers Festival, the panel of speakers including Sophie Groom, Anna McFarlane, Robert Skinner, Jane Palfreyman.
The entertainment at Tathra Hotel will conclude with the final event being a songwriting conversation between Heath Cullen, Michael Simic, Isabel Rumble and Kevin Welch. Starting at 8:30pm and finishing at 9:30pm.
Sunday, October 29
Most events for the Tathra Hall have sold out, those that haven't yet included a conversation with Indira Naidoo about her novel The Space Between The Stars, starting at 1pm and finishing at 2pm. Nikki Gemmell's conversation about her novel Dissolve starting at 2.30pm and Chris Master's novel the Flawed Hero starting at 4pm also has some tickets remaining.
Meanwhile at the Tathra Uniting Church authors Fiona McArthur, Robert Skinner as well as poetry and piano duo William Zappa and Lee Primmer will be taking their turns in the spotlight from McArthur starting at 12.30 pm and Zappa and Primmer finishing at 6pm.
Meanwhile at the Tathra Beach House the workshop with Tathra local Pip Marshman has sold out however Gregory Day's workshop starting at 2pm still has spots left. The workshop will explore some of the traditions and possibilities we encounter when we are writing about place.
Back at the Tathra Hotel poetry blackboard will kick off the day with host Harry Laing entertaining crowds with his comic performance and talk about poetry, starting at 9am.
At 10.30am a free event will see various authors and artistic professionals share the stage in conversation about their experiences and processes.
These include Muruwari woman Jane Harrison known for her play Stolen, Leland Kean artistic development manager for Merrigong Theatre Company, award winning playwright Keziah Warner and theatre director Ella Caldwell.
At 2pm Chris Masters will announce the winner of this year's Olga Masters Short Story Award at the Tathra Hotel.
The award, originally established by Well Thumbed Books in Cobargo, has been running since 2014 with the winning entry featured in Island Magazine literary publication.
The day will come to a close with a live music performance by Steve and Clare Fitzgerald at the Tathra Hotel from 3pm to 5pm.
