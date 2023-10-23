Bega District News
Care for Country: NPWS recruiting an Indigenous trainee ranger

Updated October 23 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:29pm
A golden opportunity has opened up for an Indigenous trainee ranger to join the team at NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service in the Narooma area.

Local News

