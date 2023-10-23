Care for Country: NPWS recruiting an Indigenous trainee ranger

A golden opportunity has opened up for an Indigenous trainee ranger to join the team at NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service in the Narooma area.
NPWS area manager Jo Issaverdis said the position was a pathway for a person from the Yuin Nation to become a full-time, ongoing NPWS ranger.
"We are looking for someone with a connection to Yuin Country who will support the Biamanga board to deliver park operations on country," said Ms Issaverdis.
"The trainee will also join our rangers and field teams to learn the practical, hands-on aspects of managing parks."
Bunja Smith, chair of the Biamanga board of management will be a mentor to the successful candidate.
"Biamanga National Park is a hand-back park that is under management, care and control of the Yuin people and it's so important that we have a Yuin person looking after our Country," Mr Smith said.
"We'll support the successful applicant to not only complete a university degree, but to learn more about the cultural and environmental aspects of this park.
"If you're looking for work, and if you're interested in working on Country with your mob, make sure you apply for this trainee position," he said.
The successful Aboriginal trainee ranger will be required to undertake and complete university studies in a relevant environmental discipline during their traineeship.
Upon successful completion of the degree, the trainee will be guaranteed an ongoing ranger role with NPWS.
Applications are open until Monday, November 6. For support with your application, contact the NSW DPE Aboriginal People & Culture Team at dpieapc@dpie.nsw.gov.au
For further details, visit the I work for NSW website and enter the job reference number 531369.
