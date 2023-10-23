From intricate artistic creations to cheeky get-well cards and comic strips, the "early" work of some of Australia's best-loved children's authors is now on display in the Bega library.
Juvenilia is a collection of the authors' and illustrators' early attempts at storytelling while a child themselves.
Some, like Graeme Base (Animalia, The Eleventh Hour), show a clear artistic potential from a young age.
Others not so much.
However as curator and children's author herself Aimee Chan said, it was all about showing children that not everyone starts out as an award-winning writer.
"It's mortifying, embarrassing," Ms Chan said when asked what she thought when looking at her own childhood efforts.
"There's no start, middle and end - there are a lot of witches though," she added with a laugh.
Juvenilia officially opened on Saturday, October 21, and features the works of Andy Griffiths, Alison Lester, Graeme Base, Ursula Dubosarsky, Danny Katz, Dub Leffler, Oliver Phommavanh, Aimee Chan, Chris Kennett, Kylie Howarth, Trent Roberts, Dianne Wolfer, Asphyxia, Susanne Gervay, Tim Harris, Hazel Edwards, Jeremy Lachlan, Craig Sheather and Mandy Foot.
All the pieces on display were graciously lent to Ms Chan to share in the exhibition, which has toured in Victoria and the ACT, with Bega as its first NSW location.
Ms Chan spent the morning running a workshop for several youngsters using collage to express their inner self, before reading from one of her books, "My Grandma is 100".
Then she answered questions from the budding young writers in the room about her own inspirations, how to get published, and what made a good children's book.
"There's a consensus that what's here [in the Juvenilia exhibition] is not our best work," she said with a smile
"But I want you to see we're not all born as writers. It's about always improving and building on that."
"What you'll see here all over the library are really precious pieces that have been dug out of shoeboxes, or from the top of nanna's cupboard - some are over 50 years old.
"Not only can you see something of these authors and illustrators but I hope you will see something of yourself as well."
Juvenilia is on display at the Bega Library as part of the Headland Writers Festival, which is taking place at several venues in Tathra from Friday to Sunday, October 27-29.
Many of the author talks and sessions are already sold out. Visit www.headlandfestival.com.au for the full program.
