Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Australian children's authors reveal their own childhood storytelling efforts in Juvenilia exhibition

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 23 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From intricate artistic creations to cheeky get-well cards and comic strips, the "early" work of some of Australia's best-loved children's authors is now on display in the Bega library.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.