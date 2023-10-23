Bega District News
Dragon Boats NSW awards recognise Merimbula Water Dragon's Gill McCallum

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 10:36am
Gill McCallum with her award from Dragon Boats NSW. Picture by Denise Dion
Merimbula Water Dragon's (MWD) vice president Gill McCallum has been recognised in Dragon Boats NSW (DBNSW) annual awards as Administrator of the Year.

