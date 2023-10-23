Merimbula Water Dragon's (MWD) vice president Gill McCallum has been recognised in Dragon Boats NSW (DBNSW) annual awards as Administrator of the Year.
The award was given following the DBNSW AGM on October 22 and recognises Gill for her outstanding leadership in the management and/or administration of dragon boating at club, region, state or national level.
Gill has taken on many roles; she has been president of MWD for the last five years and has also undertaken coaching (level 2) and sweeping courses (level 3).
She has been selected as an Aurora twice to represent Australia in international competition, she has assisted the Southern region coordinator and at NSW state level she is a director on the DBNSW board and has just been re-appointed to the board.
She has represented the Southern Region in three consecutive National Championships and acted as assistant coach to the Southern Region.
Closer to home Gill was instrumental in setting up a new paddler program to encourage people who had never tried paddling in a non-confrontational way with other new paddlers and a separate coach. The model proved so successful it was adopted by other clubs across the state.
While preparing the club to go to the Nationals, Gill initiated a men only training session. Blokes in the Boat encouraged team bonding between the men with a dedicated male coach to train them in preparation for the Nationals.
President of the Merimbula Water Dragons, Denise Dion said that as an Aurora Gill showed that it was possible to compete at the highest level and this made all paddlers aware of the opportunities.
"Gill has a holistic approach to the club, its members and the club's ongoing viability. She has made a huge impact on the club and works hard and with enthusiasm to develop, encourage and promote paddlers and the sport of dragon boating," Denise said.
