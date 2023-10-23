What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 23-30

Ben Salter at Nethercote Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. $25 via Trybooking. Dinner/Supper available
Headland Writers Festival: Readings, poetry, workshops, music & more at Tathra venues. headlandfestival.com.au
ChangoTree at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30pm-8.30pm. Free entry!
Heath Marshall at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30-9.30pm
SOAPI presents Love & Other Apps: Four short one act plays at Cobargo School of Arts Hall, 20 Cobargo Bermagui Rd, Cobargo. 7-9pm. BYOG & Nibbles. Tea, coffee & bickies supplied. $10-$20 via Trybooking
Jasper Lay at Bermagui Country Club. 7-10pm
Spectrum Theatre presents Haunted Halloween at Pambula Hall. 7pm-10pm. Cabaret seating: BYO drink & nibbles. Book via 0466096217 or spectrumtheatregroup.com.au
Kevin Welch (USA) & Heath Cullen Together in Concert at historic Tathra Hall, Bega St, Tathra. 7.30-10pm. $45 via Humanitix
Steve Martin at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Richard Lawson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30-10.30pm
Joe Driscoll at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Headland Writers Festival: Readings, poetry, workshops, music & more at Tathra venues. headlandfestival.com.au
Love, Jealousy & Mortality: Shakespeare Sonnets with Dr Kai Jenson at Bermagui Library. Performance 10.30-11.30am. Workshop 11.30am-12.30pm. Book via 6499 2411 or library website
Three Visions Festival with Kara Coen & The Fireflies, Gadhu dancers, Yuin community performers & Tibetan song, music & dance at Drogmi Buddhist Institute, Tilba. 11am-4pm. Pay what you can afford. Bookings via drogmi.org
Minh Ha at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm.
Stuart Alexander at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5-8pm
Joe Driscoll at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30-9.30pm
SOAPI presents Love & Other Apps: Four short one act plays at Cobargo School of Arts Hall, 20 Cobargo Bermagui Rd, Cobargo. 7-9pm. BYOG & Nibbles. Tea, coffee & bickies supplied. $10-$20 via Trybooking
Spectrum Theatre presents Haunted Halloween at Pambula Hall. 7pm-10pm. Cabaret seating - BYO drink & nibbles. Book via 0466096217 or spectrumtheatregroup.com.au
Vinyl Rain at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8-11pm
Heidi Sharples at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8-11pm
Headland Writers Festival: Readings, poetry, workshops, music & more at Tathra venues. headlandfestival.com.au
Totum at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Howlin' Mitch at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30-3.30pm
Dust & Echoes at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm. Free entry!
Whiskey & Whiskers at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 1-4pm
El Troppo Sunday with PriZm at Santa Fe, Merimbula. 1-4pm
Kara Coen at Oyster Farmers Daughter, Narooma. 1-4pm
SOAPI presents Love & Other Apps: Four short one act plays at Cobargo School of Arts Hall, 20 Cobargo Bermagui Rd, Cobargo. 2-4pm. BYOG & Nibbles. Tea, coffee & bickies supplied. $10-$20 via Trybooking
Keith Armitage at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3-6pm
Jakob Poyner at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4-7pm
Michael Menager Trio at Cobargo Hotel. 5-8pm
