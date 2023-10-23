Narooma High School's U16 rugby league team held its own at the Katrina Fanning Cup state final.
It is the first time the school entered the competition, three of the 12 players were playing up a grade and they had to recruit two Aussie Rules players to make up the numbers.
Teams from more than 50 schools across NSW and the ACT entered the competition.
Only five high schools - Central Coast Sports College, Murrumbidgee Regional, St Joseph's from Aberdeen, Warilla and Narooma - competed in the U16 state final at the end of Term 3.
To raise money to travel to Sydney, the girls sold doughnuts, held a sausage sizzle and had a mufti day where students could wear their favourite sports jersey.
They thanked their parents and teachers for supporting them, as well as Club Dalmeny which stepped up when the school bus was broken.
Narooma High School teacher Sonya Reid said they played four games on the one day.
"They were full on games, they didn't get a break and they were playing against top teams," Ms Reid said.
"Some of those girls play all the time, particularly the private school ones, and some of those schools have 2000 students and had more substitutes than we did."
Year 10 student Bella Davis said before travelling to Sydney they did some training with Troy Beecham who coaches the U15 Marlins.
"He showed us the right techniques to use on the field so we didn't hurt ourselves," Bella said.
Rogue Constable put down their good performance to superior fitness, using the space on the field and working as a team.
"Talking as a team really helped.
"We changed positions a lot, shared the ball and made sure everyone got a run," Rogue said.
Ms Reid said the girls were unlucky they didn't play the winning Central Coast team earlier in the day.
"They were the team that had the closest game with them.
"If they had played them earlier they would have probably got the cup," Ms Reid said.
She said the team deserved to be there and they were not out of their league.
Bella said it was great to make it to the final and play teams at that level.
Rogue said it was a huge learning curve.
"It boosted our confidence coming from a tiny area and being able to play those teams," Rogue said.
