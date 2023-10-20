It may have been Friday the 13th, but there was nothing spooky about St Pat's school children enjoying a day at the beach.
The students from St Patrick's Catholic Primary School Bega took part in their annual Beachathon on October 13, with a day full of activities at Tathra.
The whole school enjoyed the trip to Tathra for a fun run/walk and beach play.
While historically the day has been an "-athon" to raise money for school equipment, in recent years it has been more about celebrating community.
Many students showed their fitness and sporting prowess running the 3.5km distance from Mogareeka to the Dragon Park, while others enjoyed a leisurely walk.
There was also sand sculpture building and other activities on the beach.
All enjoyed the fun day out.
