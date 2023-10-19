Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Folk-inspired vibe
Pambula, October 20
Sam Fletcher is touring the South Coast with his new EP, West of the Mountains, which he wrote while working in the Snowies. His distinctive surf vibe is influenced by his youthful optimism and the acoustic and folk songs of the '60s and '70s. Longstocking Brewery this Friday, 5pm, with Lochie Marson. Tickets via samfletchermusic.com.
Power ballads
Bega, October 21
Surg, Wild Awkward and Sarah Lingard will feature in a fundraising concert on Saturday, 1-4pm at the Uniting Church Hall, Bega. Presented by Clean Energy For Eternity and the Social Justice Advocates. Tickets $25 a person, which includes afternoon tea, with proceeds put towards solar panels for the church to assist with electricity costs for the three crisis accommodation modules on its land. Tickets via Humanitix, the CEFE website or at the door.
Electric Vehicle Picnic
Bermagui Country Club, October 21
Renewable Cobargo and Nature Conservation Council are holding an electric vehicle 'show & tell' at Bermagui Country Club from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 21. There will be the opportunity to talk to owners of electric cars and take a Tesla for a test drive. There will be free coffee and live music by Melanie Horsnell. The event is being held in conjunction with the Picnic for Nature 2023 so bring a picnic lunch and join the sustainability revolution. RSVP to www.nature.org.au/bermagui_picnic_for_nature_2023
Tura Marrang Library
To November 5
An emotive and poignant exhibition, Convict Tokens, which explores the enduring connection between the convicts who made these tiny mementoes and those they left behind, is being hosted at the Tura Marrang Library until November 5. The exhibition showcases 40 of the National Museum of Australia's collection of 315 convict tokens; the world's largest. Engraved onto metal discs with illustrations and text, love tokens were made by convicts around the time of their sentencing and were given to friends and loved ones as farewell mementoes. Although tiny, these tokens are rich in meaning and are a powerful link to Australia's convict past.
Juvenilia Showcase
Bega Library, October 21
Headland's Writers Festival comes to the Bega library with an exciting exhibition of artworks by well known authors. Juvenilia is work produced by an author or artist while they were a child. This exhibition showcases the juvenilia of Australian children's authors and illustrators and their early attempts at storytelling. Featured authors include Andy Griffiths, Alison Lester, Graeme Base, Ursula Dubosarsky, Danny Katz, Dub Leffler, Oliver Phommavanh, Aimee Chan, Chris Kennett, Kylie Howarth, Trent Roberts, Dianne Wolfer, Asphyxia, Susanne Gervay, Tim Harris, Hazel Edwards, Jeremy Lachlan, Craig Sheather, Mandy Foot. Opening event on Saturday, October 21, 12pm.
Three Visions Festival
Tilba Tilba, October 28
Drogmi Buddhist Institute invites everyone to join them for a day of harmony and joy at their family-friendly Three Visions Festival in Tilba Tilba. The festival celebrates Tibetan, Indigenous and non-Indigenous cultures. Local Yuin people will perform, including the Gadhu Dancers, plus there will be workshops on Indigenous arts and crafts and story-telling. Tibetan community representatives from Nowra and Canberra will play music, sing and dance. Other opportunities to sample Tibetan culture include stalls with Tibetan food, crafts, jewellery and bric-a-brac. Local people have also been invited to hold stalls. There will be a Kids' Corner with face-painting and other activities. There will also be a whip-cracking competition and Kara Coen and the FireFlies will provide music. The festival runs from 11am to 4pm with gates opening at 10am at Kamalashila Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 9000 Princes Highway, Tilba Tilba. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $15 for a family of four or more. Pre-bookings are preferred but tickets are available at the gate.
Listen to the Heart
Tathra, October 28
Djinima Yilaga Choir will be performing from 2pm on Sunday, October 28, at the Tathra Uniting Church. The choir, conducted by Cheryl Davison, will be supported by Tathra Singers conducted by Lorna Zhulan, Douglas Simper, Melinda Steel, Richard Smeal and other local performers. Entry is by donation and afternoon tea will be served. The Listen to the Heart Concert is an initiative of the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast.
Nature Coast Marine Group movie night
Narooma, October 28
Nature Coast Marine Group (NCMG) Eurobodalla is collaborating on a project for Narooma High School students to monitor the impacts of climate change on Wagonga Inlet. It is holding a seagrass and oyster restoration-themed movie night at Narooma Surf Lifesaving Club on Saturday, October 28, to raise funds to buy an AusOcean buoy. It will enable the school's marine science students to measure and monitor the impacts of climate change and overall health of the inlet. The fundraising movie night will screen a few short- and medium-length films about local and worldwide initiatives with talks between outlining some of the projects in which NCMG is involved. Tickets are avaiable on Eventbrite.com.au and cost $15 for adults, $10 for children over 12 and $40 for a family of two parents and two or more children. Booking fees apply. Entry is free for children under 12 but a ticket is required. The screening runs from 5.30-8.30pm. Kangaroo, vegetarian and vegan dinner will be available for $10 and drinks by donation.
Raise the Roof
Bega, October 29
Friends of the Old Bega Hospital invite the community to the OBH Raise the Roof Spring Fair, Sunday, October 29, from 10am to 2pm. Entry is free. Many things will be cash only. Admire the restoration work while you enjoy all the fun of the fair -
Bemboka Flower Show
Bemboka, October 29
Members of Bemboka Garden Club are pleased to present this year's annual flower show - the 37th - at the Bemboka Memorial Hall on Sunday, October 29, between noon and 3pm. Sixty-seven categories will be judged. Admission is $6, $10 for families, which includes light refreshments. There will also be raffles for a wheelbarrow of 'garden goodies', and a quilt kindly donated by Bemboka Quilt & Craft Group. All profits are recycled back to local community groups.
Giiyong Festival
Jigamy, November 18
Giiyong Festival, the largest multi-arts Aboriginal cultural festival in the Yuin Nation, will take place on Saturday 18 November 2023 at Jigamy near Eden, NSW. The smooth vocals of big names Radical Son and Emma Donovan will lead the live music lineup this year, alongside two diverse additions - Eric Avery and J-MILLA. Local performers include Ron Callaghan, Dust 'n' Echoes, Djinima Yilaga and Mudjingaal Yangamba choirs and Eden duo Nikea & Dre, with more to come. Duurunu Miru Dance Group and Djadjawaan Dancers will perform once again at this year's Giiyong Festival, along with two other Yuin dance groups by special invitation. Adult tickets are $35 and are available on the Giiyong Festival website.
SJA fundraiser concert
Pambula, November 26
Now in its second year the Social Justice Advocates will be hosting their annual fundraising concert with all the proceeds going to the "It's Up To Us" campaign which supports homeless people in the Bega Valley by supplying caravans and demount-able housing units to those in need of shelter. This year's concert is hosted at Oaklands within the Longstocking Brewery on Sunday November 26, from 3pm to 8pm. Performing artists include: Kim Churchill, The Stumblin' Wilburys, Wild Things Run, Telepathetics, Alice Wiebe and Rhys Davies as the MC. Tickets can be purchased online via the humanitix website.
