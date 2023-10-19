Bega District News
Uplifting art exhibition looks for the silver lining

Updated October 19 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 4:25pm
Mixed media artworks finding the up side of dark days features at Spiral Gallery in 'Uplifting', October 20 - November 8. Picture supplied
Artists trying to find the silver lining in the darkest of days is the theme of a new exhibition opening at Spiral Gallery this week.

