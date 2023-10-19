Uplifting art exhibition looks for the silver lining

Artists trying to find the silver lining in the darkest of days is the theme of a new exhibition opening at Spiral Gallery this week.
'Uplifting' features works by Bega Valley artists Tony Sweeting, Anneke Paijmans and Bill Insch.
This was a challenging show for these artists.
Their work shows how they endeavour to see the up side of the darker aspects of life as we find them in these "unprecedented" times.
Each artist has worked mostly independently in interpreting this theme, from environmental, personal and political perspectives.
A variety of media is used including painting, ceramics and drawings.
There is also a collaborative printmaking project that forms part of the exhibition, where Bill, Anneke and Tony attempt to bring Tony's old etching press into service.
'Uplifting' will open at Spiral Gallery Bega at 4pm on Friday, October 20, and will be on exhibition until November 8.
Join the artists for a morning tea on Saturday, November 4 from 11am.
Spiral Gallery is located at 47 Church St, Bega, and is open Monday to Friday, 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays 10am until 1pm.
Visit www.spiralgallery.org.au for more.
