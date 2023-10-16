What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 17-23

Down South Jazz Club presents The Annie Smith Quartet at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Annie Smith (vocals) Mike Walsh (bass) Paul Dion (keys) Ken Vatcher (drums). Jazz club members $15, Visitors $25. 7.30-10pm. Book via 0479 065 590
Sam Fletcher Band with special guest Lochie Mason at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30pm-8.30pm. Book via venue website.
Cherie Glanville's Stillwater Trio play smooth 70s & 80s grooves infused with jazz & blues at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30-9.30pm
Spectrum Theatre presents Haunted Halloween at Pambula Hall. 7pm-10pm. Cabaret seating - BYO drink & nibbles. Book via 0466096217 or spectrumtheatregroup.com.au
Heath Marshall at Bermagui Country Club. 7-10pm
Matthew Lloyd at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30-10.30pm
Oktoberfest 2023 featuring Caravana Sun with Whiskey Dram, Punkalla Holler & Time McMahon at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 11am-4pm. $44.90 via Oztix
Love, Jealousy & Mortality: Shakespeare Sonnets with Dr Kai Jenson at Bermagui Library. Performance 10.30-11.30am. Workshop 11.30am-12.30pm. Book via 6499 2411 or library website
Val Moogz at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30-3.30pm
Music for Living Rooms Fundraiser for solar power for critical transitional housing with Surg, Wild Awkward & Sarah Lingard at Uniting Church Hall, Bega. 1-4pm. $25 via Humanitix - incl. afternoon tea.
Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham - Birdsong Tour at Navigate Arts, 1140 Tathra Bermagui Rd, Tanja. 6-9pm. Waitlist via Humanitix
Greg Kew at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30-9.30pm
Spectrum Theatre presents Haunted Halloween at Pambula Hall. 7pm-10pm. Cabaret seating - BYO drink & nibbles. Book via 0466096217 or spectrumtheatregroup.com.au
The Stumblin' Wilburys featuring Frankie J Holden with support act Tristan Flowers at Narooma Kinema. 7-10pm. $48-$58 + BF via Humanitix
Steve Benic at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Joe Quennell at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8-11pm
Southern Sounds at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8-11pm
Jakob Poyner at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Garry Carson Jones at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30-3.30pm
Andyo presents Songs of James Taylor with special guests at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm. Bookings $25 via Sticky Tickets or at the door.
The Vampires + jazz piano legend Chris Abrahams: Nightjar Tour at Four Winds Pavilion, Barragga Bay. Food available from 1pm. Music from 2.30pm. $55 via venue website
The Yearlings with special guests Lucie Thorne & Hamish Stuart at Candelo Town Hall. Doors open 3pm. Music till 6pm. $25/$30 via Humanitix
Spectrum Theatre presents Haunted Halloween at Pambula Hall. 3pm-6pm. Book via 0466096217 or spectrumtheatregroup.com.au
Steve Jackson at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3-6pm
Davies & Howe at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Tony Jaggers at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4-7pm
Kara Coen at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Drive Time at Cobargo Hotel. 5-8pm
Ben Salter at Nethercote Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. $25 via Trybooking. Dinner/Supper available
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.