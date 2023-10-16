Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 17-23

October 16 2023 - 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 17-23
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 17-23

Thursday October 19

Down South Jazz Club presents The Annie Smith Quartet at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Annie Smith (vocals) Mike Walsh (bass) Paul Dion (keys) Ken Vatcher (drums). Jazz club members $15, Visitors $25. 7.30-10pm. Book via 0479 065 590

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.