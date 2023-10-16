Bega District News
Eden-Monaro overwhelmingly votes 'no' in Voice referendum

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:02pm
More than 60 per cent of Eden-Monaro voters were not in favour of the Voice to Parliament, siding with the majority of the nation to see Saturday's referendum defeated.

