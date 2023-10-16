Eden-Monaro overwhelmingly votes 'no' in Voice referendum

More than 60 per cent of Eden-Monaro voters were not in favour of the Voice to Parliament, siding with the majority of the nation to see Saturday's referendum defeated.
Of 99,127 votes counted at the time of writing, 60.51 per cent (59,333 votes) of the federal electorate had voted 'no'.
There were 1065 informal votes tallied - around one per cent of the total eligible voters.
A small number of polling places had a 'yes' majority turnout, but even there the margins were small.
They included Bermagui (629 to 576), Braidwood (668 to 598), Delegate (205 to 40), Gundaroo (393 to 254), Tanja (72 to 19), Tathra (458 to 357) Wamboin (303 to 211) and Wyndham (150 to 108).
In Bega, voters sat right on the national average, with 60.74 per cent voting 'no' and 39.25 per cent voting 'yes', inclusive of pre-poll figures.
And Merimbula's two polling centres recorded a slightly higher 61.68 per cent 'no' vote.
However, in Eden, a centre with a significant Indigenous population, more than two-thirds of people voted 'no' (66.78 per cent).
The margins were even greater if compared to the state average, with NSW recording a 59.6 per cent 'no' vote and 40.4 per cent 'yes'.
Voters were asked if they approved a proposed law "to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice".
A double majority was required to pass the proposal - that is a national majority, plus a majority in four states.
Nationally, 60.61 per cent of voters did not approve, while no single state had a 'yes' majority. Of all Australian states and territories, only the ACT voted 'yes' (60.78 per cent).
