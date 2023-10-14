Sun shines on Eden Whale Festival 2023

It was a glorious spring morning on Saturday as hordes of people descended on Barclay Street Oval for the 2023 Eden Whale Festival.
Following three years of cancelled events, it seemed the community was primed for the Whale Festival's return.
A street parade of hot rods, Bobbins trucks and working vehicles was joined by local emergency services and the kids from Eden Public School all dressed as their favourite superheroes.
The volunteer emergency service agencies were well represented on the day, with the RFS "smokehouse" and free showbags proving popular, while a huge topographical map of the Bega Valley highlighting zones of concern for fire activity was also drawing plenty of attention as people could take their shoes off and walk around on it to learn more.
A kids zone with oversized games kept families occupied while the main stage provided plenty of entertainment as the day went on, huge kites flying overhead in the light morning breeze.
The festival was set to continue into the evening with a fireworks display at 9pm, and then a series of activities and exhibitions on Sunday, October 15 as well.
