Come and enjoy an evening of award winning entertainment in the RFSA's South East Recovery tour

Rural fire service members from NSW South-East are in for a treat with the visit of intentionally acclaimed performers Grace and Hugh that will be taking their popular show down south.
The Rural Fire Service Australia (RFSA) Recovery Tour first kicked off in in the North-East of NSW in February 2023.
RFSA organisers of the tour said they had teamed up with Grace and Hugh to offer a series of free events that combined film, food and entertainment, to thank volunteers for their efforts.
RFSA President Scott Campbell, a volunteer firefighter from the Clarence Valley, said the events were designed to provide recovering communities with a fantastic free night out with family, friends and neighbours.
"In February the first epic tour kicked off with 12 shows over 12 nights and covered a distance that stretched from Moree to the Murray," he said.
"In July, the Recovery Tour visited members in the North-East of the state."
Mr Campbell said the tour's "undeniable success and positive influence" has resulted in launching another tour in October.
"We can't wait to visit our members in the South-East of NSW, the event is open for all the public to attend with a special welcome to RFSA members and their families," he said.
The RFSA Recovery Tour will begin at Lake Conjola Community Centre on October 21, then the Moruya RSL Memorial Hall on October 22, the Pavilion at Cobargo Showground on October 23, Nethercote Hall on October 24, finishing at The Clubhouse at the Cooma Car Club on October 25.
Mr Campbell said the evening entertainment would include the screening of international award-winning film Up Armidale Road.
A film that records how the residents of Nymboida welcomed two musicians, Grace and Hugh, into their lives sharing stories of survival and courage in the aftermath of the bushfire that decimated their small village during the 2019-20 summer bushfires.
Former Fleetwood Mac manager Dennis Dunstan described Up Armidale Road as "the best music film I've seen in a long, long time".
"I had tears of grief and joy ... what a film, don't miss it," he said.
The events sponsored by the RFSA and FRRR, will follow similar festivities held throughout NSW earlier this year. Food will be available for purchase through Nomad Kitchen and BBQ Food Trucks on site, cooking up a storm before the show.
To find out more about show times and tickets visit the RFSA Recovery Tour website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.