Stumbling over a request to walk together into the future

As I ponder heading to the polls to vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum, a few statements made by people we have interviewed in recent weeks stand out.
Perhaps surprisingly, it has been an uphill battle to get anyone to go on the record with their thoughts - particularly those who are against the idea of a change in our constitution.
(Odd given, it seems in this case, they may be in the majority.)
Even those who are on the Yes side have concerns that sticking their head up will likely see it knocked off by a wave of negativity.
And there's the rub. A simple and beautiful request for all Australians - Indigenous and non-Indigenous - to choose to walk together from this point on, in harmony, has resulted in an incredibly divisive and vitriolic debate.
Entirely the opposite of what was intended.
A lot of the blame must fall at the feet of our federal leaders. The way the Voice referendum was crafted and revealed piecemeal by Labor just opened the door for Liberal opponents to drive a wedge in and score political points.
And so a decision that was intended to be above politics, for an advisory body unable to be dismantled at the whim of the government of the day, became heavily politicised and the country divided essentially along party lines.
Respected surgeon Matthew Nott is one of 35 South Coast health practitioners who signed their name to an open letter supporting the Yes campaign, for reasons not least of which included closing the gap on health outcomes.
He said for all the scare tactics the No campaign spread about what could happen should the Voice be approved, they did not have an alternative.
But to do nothing means nothing changes: "The status quo is shorter life expectancy, problems with chronic health, high incarceration rates," Matthew said
Wiradjuri woman and Eden resident Alison Simpson admitted she was hesitant at first given the lack of comprehensive information, and a well-earned mistrust of government.
But she used that as an opportunity to find out more - rather than let a slogan designed to keep people from questioning anything sway her vote.
"What it really all comes down to is Indigenous people wanting to be heard and this is an opportunity for us to do that," she said.
"I mean who knows the matters that affect us better than our own people?"
Alison also said she hoped people would take the referendum seriously and be informed before casting their votes.
"I'm not here to tell people how to vote, but what I will say is if you don't know, don't waste your vote," she said.
"If people have done their research and their answer is no, then I respect it, but if you don't or can't be bothered then don't waste your vote on a no."
Regardless of the outcome, I feel Australians will need to do a lot of soul searching in the days and months to come.
Whether the Voice is the answer people are hoping for remains to be seen - and there's a big 'if' that it even gets up.
But we do need to reconcile the significant gap with our First Nations peoples and find a way to walk together into the future somehow.
All the best for your weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
