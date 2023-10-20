Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland has organised a Coolagolite Bushfire Recovery Forum at 11am-1pm on Sunday, October 22 in the auditorium of the Bermagui Country Club.
Everyone is welcome and there is a free BBQ afterwards at 1pm.
It is a presentation on the response and the recovery management of the Coolagolite Road bushfire that started on Tuesday, October 3.
Dr Holland has invited emergency response teams, support organisations, local stakeholders and infrastructure organisations to participate.
There will be representatives from the RFS, Police, Essential Energy and Telstra, among others.
Following the presentation, the forum will open up for questions and information sharing.
All of the community are invited to attend the forum and free BBQ afterwards.
Dr Holland asks that people share this information far and wide.
Any inquiries please contact Karen Shea on 02 6492 2056 or bega@parliament.nsw.gov.au
