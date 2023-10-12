Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Letters

Bega District Letters to the Editor, October 13, 2023: Readers' final thoughts ahead of Voice referendum day

Updated October 12 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Make us kids proud

As an 11-year-old Year 5 student, unable to vote, I am hoping voting Australians make the right decision at the upcoming referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.