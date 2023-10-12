As an 11-year-old Year 5 student, unable to vote, I am hoping voting Australians make the right decision at the upcoming referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution.
Indigenous people have inhabited this land for thousands of years, yet they aren't in our constitution. This is unfair. Other countries like the US, Canada, and New Zealand, have acknowledged their First Nations, we should too. It is an important step toward a better Australia, where they can have a say in matters that affect their lives.
However, this issue has become too complicated and a lot of people have been misinformed. Claims of new taxes (untrue), Indigenous control of Parliament (also untrue), or dividing our nation (really?!) are misleading.
In reality, we already live with the consequences of the "no" option, where inequality exists. It's time to act like grown-ups, tell the truth, and be fair, just as you teach us kids. Vote 'yes' to advance Australia, and do what is right. Be on the right side of history! Make us kids proud!
Last week a "No" leaflet entitled "The Voice is a Trojan Horse" was put into my letterbox. Not only is it unauthorised - I have reported it to the AEC - but its information is incorrect. I would call it a lie.
Some points are so ridiculous- eg "It will be a land grab for the World Economic Forum and United Nations to initiate their 'Smart City Global Network'." You'd wonder how people make this stuff up.
A "Yes" vote in the referendum will recognise First Nations' people in the Constitution and provide a representative voice to the Parliament about their needs. The Voice will have no legislative powers.
By all means have a discussion, but please be respectful and tell the truth.
This referendum was promised by Anthony Albanese prior to the last federal election if the ALP were to be elected. This was and is in response to the Uluru Statement From the Heart.
It is not a "Canberra Voice" or a "Labor Voice" but an "invitation" by Indigenous Australians after consultations across the entire country and overwhelmingly supported by more than 80 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders and is said to be the most comprehensive and truly representative poll of Indigenous people ever undertaken.
The very vocal Indigenous opponents of the Voice do not represent the majority of their fellows. These statements can be fact checked and verified. And of course the scare campaigners and unhinged conspiracy theorists can also be fact checked.
Many suggest that a decision on how to vote at this referendum is easy. It is not. All those I know want to see improvement in health, education and standard of living outcomes for disadvantaged Aboriginals. But the question is how to achieve this.
As someone who has worked in international development for over 20 years, I know the three key success factors are that support is: designed at a community level, provided over a realistic period, and monitored and evaluated to underpin learning and accountability. As a national body, the Voice will not achieve this.
However for me, even more important in my decision is my horror of inclusion in our Constitution of division based on race, ethnicity, indigeneity or any other personal characteristic. We should be doing everything we can to remove these divisions.
Why? Flora Zelenka was my great-grandmother. I found her grave earlier this year in a concentration camp. Flora was imprisoned because of her religion/ethnicity. Because a government chose to differentiate on the basis of race, religion and ethnicity, that side of my family had to flee for their lives from Hitler's Austria. Those that Australia didn't accept, died.
Because of this, even for good motives, I can't support inclusion of differentiation based on race or indigeneity into our Constitution. I will do everything I can to remove from our Constitution such differentiation.
That is the primary reason I support voting 'no' for the referendum on the Voice.
Recently the Far South Coast branch of the National Parks Association (NSW) unanimously passed a motion of support for the Yes case in the upcoming Voice Referendum. The latest NPA State Council held on September 16 also voted unanimously to support the Yes campaign.
For many years the NPA has worked closely with Indigenous groups across NSW for the better protection of the environment we live in and for the country that is central to their lives, to their culture and to their identity. Classic cases, such as our campaign to protect the river red gums and the Pilliga would not have succeeded without their support. We heard their Voice. It enriched our understanding. It made our campaigns stronger for hearing them.
The current proposal being put to the people of Australia merely replicates what we do informally but builds that into the constitution so that governments cannot ignore what should be part of all good governance.
Why do Indigenous peoples get this particular right? Despite what is claimed, it has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with them being the original inhabitants, dispossessed and not being ever acknowledged as such. It also had much to do with how their voice might help close the gap.
We know our members. You are a diverse community. But we do know you listen, reflect on issues carefully and we expect the great majority of you will enthusiastically endorse our decision.
The concerns which reluctantly lead me to a 'no' vote are:
1. The Constitution must be a non-racially based document. The Voice appears to offer an amendment to the Constitution that is by its very nature racially based.
2. The Voice calls for it to be consulted on laws affecting Aboriginal people. Laws passed by parliament affect all Australian citizens. Aboriginal people are Australian citizens. Therefore, all laws affect them. It follows that all laws before parliament must be offered to the Voice for comment. This has the potential to delay all proposed legislation.
3. There are already 11 Aboriginal members of parliament to whom Aboriginal citizens, as can all other citizens, refer any matters of concern. There is also a Department of Aboriginal Affairs whose minister is the ideal link between Aboriginal citizens and the decision-making elements of government. An act defining a Voice to the minister could be brought before parliament. The Voice would be consulted on all proposed acts that would come under the prevue of the minister.
I have developed a profound respect for Aboriginal deep history, both cultural and archaeological, in addition to having developed an understanding of post contact history. The current problem appears to be 'The Gap' that clearly must be addressed and eliminated in processes with significant Aboriginal input. The issue is whether the Voice as defined in the referendum will achieve this without fostering any associated problems.
The reason a lot of Australians may vote no to the Voice is they don't understand it.
It's really simple. It's about grassroots Aboriginal people having a say in the things that affect their life. The key word is "advisory" and with advice you can take it or not.
In a former role as a state Aboriginal coordinator many Aboriginal government consultants were called white cockatoos because they flew in, screeched a lot, crapped all over you, flew out and did what they were going to do anyway. Smoke and mirrors.
Ask yourself as a caring Australian why Aboriginal people after all this time still have the worst outcomes in health, housing, employment and all round quality of life. The reason is government does not take heed of what the Aboriginal community is telling them.
Funnily enough in my previous life from 1999 to 2012 Aboriginal children had the best educational and social outcomes ever. Against Aboriginal advice they took these programs away and it all collapsed. Before they did this I and many others wrote parliamentary submissions to prevent this. It fell on deaf ears. Their favourite reply was 'we consulted Aboriginal people'. Problem is I have never been able to locate the people they consulted.
I migrated to Australia with my parents as £10 Poms in 1963. We found a country of hope and opportunity which gave us a better life than we could have had in the UK. We have thrived. Both my sister and I have higher educational achievement, enjoy better health and housing than our parents. I have seen Australia develop into a peaceful multicultural society. It has been a privilege to live here and I am grateful.
One thing that hasn't changed since 1963 is the gap between my health and my life expectancy and that of Indigenous Australians. While some First Nations people have achieved academic and professional success, too many have not had the opportunity. My children received high quality health care while children in rural and remote communities die from preventable diseases.
I think it is time governments and bureaucracies listened to the voices of Indigenous people who understand their own communities and know what solutions are required. I also think it is time our Constitution reflects exactly who we are: a modern society built in an ancient continent with 65,000+ years of human history. This is why I am voting 'yes' to the Voice to Parliament.
It's a simple decision we all have to make. Vote 'yes' to go forwards together. One step at a time...
I was most heartened to read the open letter in support of the 'yes' vote, endorsed by 35 of our local current and retired health practitioners. This group of people are the well informed, compassionate, heart of our community, dedicating their lives to the wellbeing of all. They realise how important it is not only to acknowledge our First Nations people in the constitution, a long overdue moral recognition, but also how meaningful consultation is in order to design and deliver programs and services for more affective outcomes.
Respectful consultation is what they practice with their individual patients, consultation is what they believe will help close the gap in so many ways for First Nations people.
This Saturday a 'yes' vote is a vote of hope and positivity that will allow change to happen. A 'no' vote will be a vote of fear and negativity, blocking change for the better, this may bitterly divide our country.
