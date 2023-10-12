More than one-third of eligible Eden-Monaro voters have already cast their ballot at early voting centres.
As Saturday's referendum polling day approaches, millions of eligible voters across the country have already cast their ballot at early voting centres.
Nationally, more than 4.2million pre-poll votes have already been registered.
In Eden-Monaro, 39,794 votes had already been cast by the close of polling centres on Wednesday, October 11.
With 117,428 registered voters, that equates to a 33.89 per cent pre-poll tally.
The pre-poll centre with the highest early voter turnout was Queanbeyan, with 8514 ballots already cast by close of business Wednesday.
Other centres with high polling numbers include Merimbula (5400), Bega (4660), Tumut (4060), Narooma (3617), Cooma (3310) and Yass (3276).
Polling places across the country will be open from 8am until 6pm on Saturday, October 14, for the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Across the Bega Valley, many schools and community halls will be polling places as usual.
Locations include:
Early voting centres remain open Thursday and Friday, October 12-13.
For the full list and location accessibility details, visit aec.gov.au.
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Find out more at the Australian Electoral Commission website
Clearly write 'yes' or 'no' in the box provided to be counted as a valid vote.
A double majority is required to pass a referendum into law. This means reaching a national majority - at least 50 per cent voting 'yes' - as well as a majority in at least four of six states - NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.
Votes from the ACT, Northern Territory and Australia's other external territories only count towards the national majority.
