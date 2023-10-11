Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Annie Smith Quaret to play at Down South Jazz Club

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
October 12 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jazz vocalist and entertainer Annie Smith who will be appearing at the Down South Jazz Club. Picture supplied
Jazz vocalist and entertainer Annie Smith who will be appearing at the Down South Jazz Club. Picture supplied

On October 19 the Down South Jazz Club will host The Annie Smith Quartet at Club Sapphire with Melbourne vocalist Annie Smith, supported by Mike Walsh on bass, Paul Dion on keys and Ken Vatcher on drums.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.