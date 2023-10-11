On October 19 the Down South Jazz Club will host The Annie Smith Quartet at Club Sapphire with Melbourne vocalist Annie Smith, supported by Mike Walsh on bass, Paul Dion on keys and Ken Vatcher on drums.
Annie Smith is an engaging, versatile and very talented vocalist. When Annie is around you're in for a quality fun-filled evening's entertainment.
She loves to create characters and tell stories through the medium of jazz. She has honed her skills over many years of performing at jazz festivals and doing gigs in Melbourne.
Her background is in theatre and TV, but these days her biggest buzz is in singing jazz and connecting with her audiences through humour and wry observations about love and life.
Inspired by the likes of Carmen McRae and Frank Sinatra, and the music of Gershwin, Porter, Jobim and other composers of great enduring and lesser known jazz standards, Annie's velvety jazz voice and occasional cheek are sure to entertain and amuse.
She is delighted to be in Merimbula once again to perform at the Down South Jazz Club with Mike, Paul and Ken.
Mike Walsh from Batemans Bay has played with many of the best musicians over the last 40 plus years, including Bob and Len Barnard, Paul Furniss, Bob Henderson, Mike Hallam, Dan Barnett and George Washingmachine. He joined the Les Crosby Hacienda Jazz Band in the 90s and played at most of the jazz festivals and toured New Zealand with them, including appearing at the famous Napier Art Deco Festival.
He was a member of the Paul Dion All Stars playing at the Kevin and Aileen Walsh Memorial Night in May.
Paul Dion and Ken Vatcher are both local musicians and well known to the Down South Jazz Club.
This entertaining night of jazz will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on our web site. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
