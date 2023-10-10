Sapphire Coast Buslines has strengthened its regional presence with the acquisition of Bega's Scarlett Buses.
After many years on the road working alongside operators Gary and Sharon Scarlett, Sapphire Coast Buslines successfully signed the dotted line to combine the two long-running, family-owned businesses ahead of school runs returning for Term 4 this week.
"It is truly exciting to witness the synergy between two family-owned businesses as one embraces the other, igniting growth and ensuring our continued commitment to the region," Sapphire Coast Buslines managing director Jamie Klemm said.
"Sapphire Coast Buslines has been providing services to the Bega Valley region for over 20 years and with a strong focus on growing services and opportunities for our team of over 70 employees, this acquisition allows us to focus on our team and ensure that we can continue to focus on job creation and preservation."
Ms Klemm said she was pleased to announce many of the dedicated staff from Scarlett's would be continuing with them, "bringing their valuable knowledge, care and understanding for their passengers with them".
"Being a bus driver is a role of great significance, extending far beyond the wheel," she said.
"While their driving skills are crucial for ensuring the safety of students, their role also encompasses building meaningful relationships with students and demonstrating genuine care for their wellbeing."
Ms Klemm said she wished Sharon and Gary all the best in their future endeavours
"We extend thanks and gratitude to them for all they have contributed to the students they have transported and for their contribution to the community in this business," she added.
"The acquisition of Scarlett's will have a positive impact on jobs and families by preserving and creating employment opportunities, investing in the community, improving services, and contributing to the overall economic and social well-being of the Bega Valley Shire," Ms Klemm said.
"Combining our current Bega fleet with that of Scarlett's to be based out of Bega will allow us to build on the strength of existing resources and we look forward to future growth in charter, cruise and service provision in the regional area that we live and work in."
