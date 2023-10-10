Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Sapphire Coast Buslines acquires long-running Bega business Scarlett's

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 11 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sapphire Coast Buslines has strengthened its regional presence with the acquisition of Bega's Scarlett Buses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.