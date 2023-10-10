Doctors and health practitioners across the Far South Coast have banded together to support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Thirty-five Bega Valley GPs, surgeons and community health workers have signed their name to an open letter appearing in ACM papers this week ahead of the October 14 referendum.
They say that listening to their patients and factoring in their priorities when making decisions about them achieved better outcomes, and the same would happen for Australian Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders with a Voice to Parliament.
Bega orthopaedic surgeon Matthew Nott said the call for a First Nations advisory body to be enshrined in the Constitution was not something of which to be frightened.
"For me I thought the Uluru Statement From the Heart was an incredibly humble, beautifully written statement asking for white and non-white Australians to walk forward together into the future," Dr Nott told ACM.
"The sentiment was such a beautiful one, especially coming from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who have been persecuted for generations and would have more reason than most to seek justice.
"But this is not about justice, it's about fairness."
Dr Nott said he and his fellow health practitioners who signed the open letter were strong in their support for closing the gap, particularly when it came to health outcomes.
"Looking just at health outcomes, the life expectancy of Aboriginal Australians is 10 years shorter than the rest of the population - that is profoundly unfair," Dr Nott said.
"There are also issues like diabetes and complications from that, renal failure and eye disease.
"We should be standing up strongly in support of people who want to have a say in how their healthcare services are run for example.
"And people should not be threatened by that."
The status quo is shorter life expectancy, problems with chronic health, high incarceration rates.- Dr Matthew Nott
Dr Nott said the No campaign had been "clever" by sowing doubt.
"It has been a ridiculous scare campaign," he said.
"It's very easy to make people scared of change, but this is change I don't feel people should be scared of."
He said a formalised advisory body that couldn't be dismantled by changing governments went beyond constitutional recognition to create "concrete change"
"The disappointing thing from the No campaign is they are not putting forward any alternative," Dr Nott said.
"The status quo is shorter life expectancy, problems with chronic health, high incarceration rates.
"A mention in the constitution is symbolic. A Voice leads to concrete change.
"It's real change led by First Nations people and it's what's needed to close the gap."
The open letter reads:
We are current and retired health practitioners in the Bega Valley.
As health professionals we know that when we listen to our patients, and factor their priorities into decisions regarding them, they achieve better health outcomes.
Voting "Yes" in the upcoming referendum will ensure that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are rightfully acknowledged as Australia's first people in our Constitution and, through a Voice to Parliament can have meaningful input in the design and delivery of policies, programs and services that affect them, leading in turn to better outcomes.
This will then help to close the existing gaps in outcomes between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and non-indigenous Australians and lead to a fairer, more equal Australia.
We support the Constitutional Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders via a Voice to Parliament and encourage you to vote Yes on October 14.
