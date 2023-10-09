Bega District News
Blue Veins back in action

October 10 2023 - 9:57am
Dust off the boots for some golden oldies rugby this month.
The Blue Veins Golden Oldies Crabs Carnival is coming up on Saturday, October 28, with a fun weekend of racing and rugby planned.

