Blue Veins back in action

The Blue Veins Golden Oldies Crabs Carnival is coming up on Saturday, October 28, with a fun weekend of racing and rugby planned.
The weekend will kick off at the Tathra Country Club on Friday night with crab races from about 7.30 onwards.
On Saturday morning, breakfast will be served on the deck at the Tathra surf club from 8-9.30am. Bacon and egg rolls, coffee and tea served.
Players will then meet at the country club at 10.30am with games of "golden oldies' rugby union to get underway by 11.
Refreshments and the drawing of the raffles will occur after the completion of the last game.
The Blue Veins Golden Oldies rugby club said was looking forward to welcoming everyone for a huge weekend.
Any interested players are more the welcome to come along on the Friday night to meet all the players, or on Saturday to join the Blue Veins or any of the other teams.
Interested players can also get in touch on the Blue Veins' Facebook page.
