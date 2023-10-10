Bega District News
Golden Oldies rugby union carnival returns to Tathra this October

Updated October 11 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 8:00am
The Golden Oldies rugby union carnival is coming up in Tathra on October 28. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography
The Blue Veins Golden Oldies Crabs Carnival is coming up on Saturday, October 28, with a fun weekend of racing and rugby planned.

