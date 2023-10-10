The Blue Veins Golden Oldies Crabs Carnival is coming up on Saturday, October 28, with a fun weekend of racing and rugby planned.
Hosted by the Tathra-based club, the annual festival for footy players a little past their prime - but still keen to get stuck in - returned in 2022 following a few years' hiatus.
Now it's back again for a weekend of tries, tackling and tall tales.
The carnival regularly attracts clubs and players from right up and down the South Coast - last year's return included Batemans Bay's 'Grande Olde Boares', the Vincentia 'Van Gones' and the ACT Veterans among plenty of other.
Organisers hoped this year will be no different.
The weekend will kick off at the Tathra Country Club on the Friday night, October 27, with crab races from about 7.30 onwards.
On Saturday morning, breakfast will be served on the deck at the Tathra surf club from 8-9.30am. Bacon and egg rolls, coffee and tea served.
Players will then meet at the country club at 10.30am with games of "golden oldies' rugby union to get underway by 11.
Refreshments and the drawing of the raffles will occur after the completion of the last game.
The Blue Veins Golden Oldies rugby club said was looking forward to welcoming everyone for a huge weekend.
Any interested players are more the welcome to come along on the Friday night to meet all the players, or on Saturday to join the Blue Veins or any of the other teams.
Tathra Beach Country Club has kindly offered its spare second oval for camping purposes. So if you are struggling to find accommodation for ther weekend, get the camping gear out and take it along
Interested players can also get in touch on the Blue Veins' Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.