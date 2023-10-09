A group of talented young musicians auditioned for the coveted St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarship on Saturday, October 7.
Thirteen musicians with 15 entries from the South East region of NSW, aged 9 to 18, vied for four scholarships designed to encourage young musicians to keep playing and improving their skills.
The auditions also provided performance practice and immediate feedback from guest adjudicator Sally Greenaway who lauded their performances.
"I really valued the opportunity to speak with each of the performers and comment of their skills," Ms Greenaway said at the end of the event.
"This is a unique aspect of the St Cecilia auditions and it was valuable for both the musicians and the adjudicator.
"I hope this format continues."
Ms Greenaway also praised the community support provided by all the musicians who stayed to hear and applaud each of the performances.
"The hard work you put into your music is evident in your performances and I'm impressed with the sense of community you've shown by staying to hear each other play," she told the audience of musicians, parents and teachers.
Sally Greenaway, an acclaimed musician herself, is passionate about the Australian music industry and nurturing musical potential with musicians of all ages and stages.
The St Cecilia Committee was very grateful she gave her time and expertise so willingly.
Ms Greenaway is well known for her musical contribution in ensembles, orchestras and as a conductor for choirs and bands.
She gives masterclasses and workshops, adjudicates for a variety of competitions and has lectured around Australia and in London.
All the young musicians who auditioned on Saturday will receive their adjudication notes in the mail and an announcement of the finalists will be made soon.
There were four categories of scholarships on offer last weekend: Senior Classical and Senior Contemporary; Junior Classical and Junior Contemporary.
The scholarship program has been interrupted by COVID and is back on track again for the first time since the pandemic.
The winners will perform at the St Cecilia Youth Scholarships Annual Concert to be held at St Bernard's Church in Batehaven on Sunday, November 19.
Everyone in the community is invited to attend and applaud the talented musicians who will showcase their work.
