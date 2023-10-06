Nearly 12 per cent of voters in Eden-Monaro have already cast their ballot in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
In just three days of early voting, 13,858 people have visited pre-poll centres across the electorate to mark either Yes or No to the referendum question.
Early voting opened across the country on Monday, October 2, delayed until October 3 in NSW due to the long weekend holiday.
It appears Eden-Monaro voters couldn't wait to cast their ballot, with thousands heading to the polls on the first day they were open.
Queanbeyan, not surprisingly given the greatest population base, saw the highest voter count on day one, with 1074 ballots cast on October 3.
Subsequent days saw 845 and 691 early voters, respectively.
Other centres that saw high numbers of early voters include Merimbula (2086 in the three days to Thursday, October 5, inclusive), Tumut (1760), Bega (1725), Narooma (1377), Jerrabomberra (1283), Cooma (1104), and Yass (1032).
According to the Australian Electoral Commission, there were 117,428 eligible voters in the Eden-Monaro electorate enrolled for the referendum.
That means an estimated 11.8 per cent of eligible voters had already cast their vote by the close of centres on Thursday, October 5.
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Early voting centres are still open through until polling day on October 14.
