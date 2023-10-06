Chilling out with mates around a firepit as the sun sets over rural Bega sounds like an idyllic way to spend a Friday night.
It's also the inspiration behind the latest single and film clip from Bega-born alt-country musician Corey Legge.
"Friday Nights" was released on September 22 ahead of a national tour for the singer-songwriter, who continues to kick goals drawing from his rural roots.
Now based in Wollongong, Legge has released three albums in three years, resulting in high rotation on ABC Country and a slew of support slots for high profile artists including Fanny Lumsden, Amber Lawrence, Catherine Britt and Ash Grunwald.
His debut single, "Driving out of Eden" was shared by the legendary James Taylor, adding to the already considerably large buzz around Legge's music and live show.
His most popular single "I Don't Know What I've Got Myself in For" peaked at number two on the Australian Country Radio Charts, while seven film clips have been added to CMT on Foxtel.
Recent singles "What Now?" and "Love You and Leave You" both cracked the CountryTown Hot 50 chart.
In 2023, Legge recorded with multi-award-winning producer Nash Chambers and toured throughout Europe, with shows in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.
He was also recently a finalist in the prestigious 2023 Gympie Music Muster Talent Search.
"Friday Nights" is the first single from Legge's forthcoming fourth studio album.
He is currently touring Western Australia with a series of solo acoustic shows, as well as panel discussions and workshops at the Strings Attached Festival in Margaret River.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Legge's latest single, "Friday Nights", is accompanied by a new film clip that showcases his heartfelt lyrics and rural roots with scenery that will be familiar to his home town fans.
Much of the footage was shot on Norm and Narelle Pearce's 'Warwick Farm' at Greendale.
The vistas overlooking the Bega Valley as the sun sets on Warwick Farm evoke the companionable feel of Legge's latest single, as he sets up the tent before welcoming mates for a few cold beverages around the fire.
