Hot on the heels of a brand new single release, Candelo's Robyn Martin is hitting the road this weekend to play a series of shows alongside Benji and the Saltwater Sound System.
With a six-piece band in tow, including an incredible line up of musicians, these shows will be heartfelt and high energy.
Martin will open the shows with a sound and stories that are distinctly Australian.
Her music traverses a wide terrain from deep pocket soul, mixed with heartwarming, thought-provoking folk sensibilities, to the occasional banjo driven hoedown singalong and a sprinkle of grungy angst rock.
Martin is in the midst of releasing singles from her debut album.
The hard hitting title track "Milk and Honey" was out on September 29, accompanied by a spectacular film clip by Andrew Robinson.
The film features the Djinama Yilaga intergenerational Yuin choir, British nuclear bomb test survivor Nanna Sue Coleman-Haseldine, and the spectacular landscape of Googatha, Wirunga and Arrernte Country (South Australia and Northern Territory).
As the saying goes, a dash of salt brings out the best in everything... and when it comes to music it doesn't get more appetising than Benji and the Saltwater Sound System.
Fusing Pacific flavours with the raw rolling sounds of the Australian Pacific Coast, Benji and band are groove merchants garnished with sweet guitar licks and feet pounding horns.
Both bands will be accompanied by an impressive line up of musicians including Al Dumbrell (Caravana Sun) on drums, Mick Elderfield on sax, Nick Keeling (Casual Projects, Mustard Courage) on keys and trombone, Jono Dalimore on guitar, Sam Martin (Mikelangelo and The Black Sea Gentlemen) on bass, plus Ben Fowler on guitar and Robyn Martin on bass and guitar.
On Friday, October 6, the entourage will be playing at El Horses in Nowra, then Mechanics Institute in Moruya on Saturday, October 7, and winding up at Tilba Small Hall on Sunday, October 8.
Tickets are available at benjiandthesss.com and robynmartinmusic.com/shows
Golden Guitar nominee Robyn Martin first released her original songs with alt-country trio The New Graces in 2020.
Their album, Seasons, hit number one on the ARIA Australian Country Album chart, and was nominated for four Golden Guitar Awards in 2021.
The title track, penned by Martin, was a finalist in the International Songwriting Awards 2021.
Now Martin has released the title track from her debut solo album.
Milk and Honey is a hard hitting track tackling the complexities of Australia's history. A call to face up to and own our history, a grappling with letting go of white privilege and a call to connection.
Martin said she was incredibly proud of her new project.
"It's been a long time cooking, and loads of folk have been a part of making it what it is," she told ACM.
The track was produced by David Ross Macdonald (The Waifs) and features musicians including Nick Keeling (Mustard Courage), Heath Cullen and the Djinama Yilaga choir reclaiming Dhurga language.
The track is thick with collaboration and community, with Wanderer Festival founder Simon Daly calling the "energetic" track "a ready made hit".
