Robyn Martin combines forces with Benji and the Saltwater Sound System for series of South Coast shows

October 6 2023 - 9:32am
Bega Valley songstress Robyn Martin has released a new single and is playing a series of shows on the South Coast this weekend. Picture by Andrew Robinson.
Hot on the heels of a brand new single release, Candelo's Robyn Martin is hitting the road this weekend to play a series of shows alongside Benji and the Saltwater Sound System.

