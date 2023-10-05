Given the week's unduly early Far South Coast bushfire, ACM asked Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland what the state government is doing to protect regional and rural areas from increasingly frequent bushfires.
Dr Holland said areas of work include increasing infrastructure to emergency services and ensuring the resilience of power supplies and telecommunications, such as using back-up energy sources like solar and battery.
Dr Holland said the increased infrastructure to emergency services was evident at the federal level on Tuesday, October 3, with the 737 dropping fire retardant on the Coolagolite Road fire.
He said the state government is increasing the number of emergency services' vehicles and planes, along with improved warning systems and communication.
It has also introduced chargers on wheels.
"It means emergency services have mobile power stations they can use at the fire station or out on the field," Dr Holland said.
"We have learnt from experience," he said.
"Tuesday was a good demonstration of coordination work being highly functional with teams from outside the area working well with local teams."
The federal and state governments are spending $25million to build a Moruya Emergency Services precinct.
Given the Bega Emergency Operations Centre is in town and the Batemans Bay facility is now surrounded by residential buildings "we need to look at planning for those areas".
Dr Holland said the RFS has "many years of experience and we need to listen to their information".
He said they have also identified the need for improvements in hazard reduction.
"It is important in the national parks and forests" he said, adding every household needs to reduce fuel load around their homes and have a bush fire implementation plan.
On January 2, 2020, then Bega Valley Shire Mayor Kristy McBain told a community meeting that Bermagui had to be evacuated because there were not enough resources to defend the town against further fire attacks.
"They have defended Bermagui this time," Dr Holland said.
"You can defend an area when you have the infrastructure units and the access.
"We had access via Wallaga Lake Bridge and eventually the Cobargo-Bermagui Road," he said.
In late May Transport for NSW proposed to close Wallaga Lake Bridge from October 1 to mid-December for essential maintenance work.
Fortunately, community objections caused Transport for NSW to rethink its plans and defer the work until 2024.
Dr Holland said the fire "reinforces the need to have the Cuttagee and Wallaga Lake bridges repaired.
"Our government has committed to repairing them and the sooner we get into it the better."
