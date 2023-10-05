Bega District News
RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd explains some of the variables that go into mapping a fire

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 5 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 6:29pm
As a fire develops and the shape and size of the fire change, it can be confusing especially for those anxiously watching on the Fires Near Me app but as RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd explained, mapping is constantly being updated to provide the best information for everyone.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

