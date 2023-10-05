"The fire seemed to start exactly where it left off," says Cobargo resident and artist Gabrielle Powell, drawing harrowing parallels between the Black Summer bushfires and October's Coolagolite fire.
On December 31, 2019, Ms Powell and her partner Daniel Lafferty lost their livelihood when their art studio was decimated by fire. The blaze came within metres of their house, shortly after fires ripped through Cobargo, just 5 kilometres away.
On October 3, 2023, the pair once again found themselves looking to the valleys surrounding their home, watching smoke rise and flames glow.
"You can still see where [the last fire] burnt - it was nearly in the same spot."
Their Tyrrells Road property is just kilometres from where the Coolagolite fire started - a fire that quickly burnt through 6700 hectares between Cobargo and Bermagui.
At midday on October 3, Ms Powell was driving home from Cobargo, where the power was flickering on and off in the shops.
Driving east, she noticed a plume of smoke and raced to call Mr Lafferty.
"I thought it was our place," Ms Powell said, but she realised the fire was on Coolagolite Road, about 3 kilometres away.
"We watched it pelt - it was just blowing strong, hot wind."
They set about organising their property, hoping that they were not about to lose part of their home for the second time in three years.
"We got the bobcat and scraped the ground back to dirt around our new building and water tank."
In March 2023, they celebrated the rebuild of their studio, Bandicoot Pottery, where they host workshops and weekend pottery sessions and exhibit their own works.
"We couldn't go through this again."
They lost an estimated $60,000 worth of property, including $15,000 of pots, all of their tools, equipment and furniture during the Black Summer fires.
Ms Powell said the Coolagolite fire was "retraumatising" and intense weather like strong winds are upsetting for some people in the region.
"The day felt like a stress attack, it was just a waiting game to see what would happen."
The strong westerly winds continued to push the blaze towards Cuttagee, Murrah and Barraga Bay, but if the winds had swung to the south, as they did on New Year's Eve, they could have lost their Cobargo property.
Once they felt comfortable leaving home, they headed to Coolagolite Road to check on their neighbours.
"There was a lot of damage to fences, silage was all lost - a couple places that had burnt had been burnt again."
Nearby, the Jessop family's dairy farm, which was ravaged by fire in 2019, was narrowly spared by the Coolagolite fire front.
However, others weren't so lucky.
Richelle and Byron Jackson, who painstakingly rebuilt their dairy farm at Coolagolite after the Black Summer bushfires, yet again watched their 700-acre property get ravaged by flames.
"It's too soon after the 2019 fires," said Ms Powell, "What's summer going to be like? And we still haven't had enough rain".
"The regrowth is considerably dry and spindly, so plenty of fuel for another fire."
Although the Cobargo couple are facing another hot, dry bushfire season, they gain a small amount of comfort in knowing what summer may bring.
"We know what to expect and we are prepared."
