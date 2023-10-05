Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Cobargo couple prepared as Coolagolite fire razed same bushland burnt in Black Summer

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 5 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ms Powell watched smoke rise from bushland to the southeast of her Cobargo property on Tuesday, October 3. Picture by Gabrielle Powell
Ms Powell watched smoke rise from bushland to the southeast of her Cobargo property on Tuesday, October 3. Picture by Gabrielle Powell

"The fire seemed to start exactly where it left off," says Cobargo resident and artist Gabrielle Powell, drawing harrowing parallels between the Black Summer bushfires and October's Coolagolite fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.