Drivers warned to watch for slippery roads after two crashes at Eden

Drivers are being warned to watch out for slippery roads after two car crashes occurred in the Eden area less than a week apart.
Fire and Rescue Eden station commander Zlatko Nemec said it was important that drivers be more consciously aware of the dangers of driving on wet roads after dry conditions.
"What happens is when that first bit of rain comes it brings up all the grime on the road, the oil, fuel and sand and vehicles travelling at normal speeds can simply slide out when driving over it," he said.
Mr Nemec said this was the likely causes for both incidents, the first happening on September 27, near Jigamy Creek north of Eden.
"The small vehicle just slid into the guardrail and then into the path of an oncoming truck," he said.
"Luckily no-one was hurt but the driver lost control and virtually wiped their vehicle out."
"These accidents are quite common, people just need to slow down a bit, they're probably driving too fast for the conditions in front of them," he added.
Mr Nemec said the second incident had been a case of someone driving around a corner a bit fast and through a puddle of water on Imlay Road south of Eden, which resulted in the car rolling a couple of times.
"The ambulance came to assist him on the spot, but he seemed to be fine and we cleaned up some of the debris off the road and got the car towed away," he said.
Mr Nemec said incidents like these could happen anywhere and people needed to stay alert when behind the wheel.
"Always be vigilant because the conditions can change quite drastically from bush fires to floods and strong winds - there's a lot of things that can happen very quickly to people on the road," he said.
"Conditions really do change all the time, so people need to be aware of it."
