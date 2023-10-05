Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Drivers warned to watch for slippery roads after two crashes at Eden

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
October 5 2023 - 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two car crashes occurred in the Eden area within a week due to cars sliding out on slippery roads. Pictures supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW Station 286 Eden
Two car crashes occurred in the Eden area within a week due to cars sliding out on slippery roads. Pictures supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW Station 286 Eden

Drivers are being warned to watch out for slippery roads after two car crashes occurred in the Eden area less than a week apart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.