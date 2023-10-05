Bega District News
Merimbula fishing report: Strong winds a blow for offshore anglers

Updated October 5 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:10am
Leanne Hoath of Merimbula shows off her lovely gummy shark taken off Merimbula at 21 fathoms. Picture supplied
While strong winds spoiled long weekend angling opportunities, humpback whale activity seems to have increased with the wind enhancing their activity.

