While strong winds spoiled long weekend angling opportunities, humpback whale activity seems to have increased with the wind enhancing their activity.
It is commonly thought that fin and tail slapping helps pods communicate better when the seas are noisy.
There have been good sightings reported from Dolphin Cove, Tura Headland and Long Point.
With an estimated 30 thousand plus whales en route to Antarctica there are lots for everyone to see.
The number of whales must rate as a great success story for conservation since whaling was banned in the early 1960s when it was believed that there were only about 300 hundred whales remaining.
Good size sand and tiger flathead remain on the chew out from Kianniny and also Tura Beach and Short Point from about 28-30 fathoms.
Some lovely butterfly gurnard and the occasional gummy shark are at the same depth. For snapper a trip to Boyds Tower and down to Green Cape should return sizeable fish.
Tailor, salmon, trevally, bream and some flounder can be found along the stretch down towards the bridge from Thompsons in the Bega River. The fish react well to soft plastics and nippers.
The influx of Australian salmon into the Merimbula Lake seems to have abated with schools moving northwards past Tathra.
Salmon can be taken off our local beaches - Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results.
Drummer, salmon and tailor are available to rock fishers off the headlands, keep an eye on the swell.
In the Merimbula Top Lake trolling can lock up some great tailor some over 50cm.
Trolling along the western edges at about 3m depth can also tempt some lovely dusky flathead, try hard body sinking lures.
The club will be open on Friday, October 6, from 6pm and visitors are very welcome.
This Friday will feature the awards for last month's species competition - gummy shark. The species for October is tailor.
Membership applications and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
