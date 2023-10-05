This happy band of green thumbs have been meeting for 25 years and now boast over 70 members.
Merimbula & District Garden Club members put down their trowels and garden forks to celebrate the 25 year milestone at Oaklands Café, Pambula.
Members gathered for morning tea on a perfect spring day.
Inaugural members Garry and Colette Moorhead, Win Phillips and Liz Akmentins were in attendance, and Garry gave an informative talk about the formation of the garden club 25 years ago, when Pambula Beach resident, Eileen Travers, went on radio to mention it would be a good idea to start a local garden club.
Garry talked about how he and Colette had enjoyed the many monthly meetings they attended, outings to local open gardens and various other venues, and the company of like-minded gardening enthusiasts.
Win Phillips was presented with a life membership badge by president, Joy Aitken.
Poems were recited, jokes read, tables decorated with flower arrangements, hats adorned with pretty flowers, and prizes distributed throughout the proceedings.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A big thank you must go to the hard-working committee, Brent Whiter of Tura Beach Garden Centre who donated a large number of seed packets that were shared between the members, Eden resident Mark Gedys, Oaklands Café for catering on the day, and to everyone who helped make the day a memorable one
The Merimbula & District Garden Club Inc. meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at 10am, at the Merimbula RSL Club. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.