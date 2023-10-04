A much-loved TV series may have returned to our screens but in November and December it's also coming to the Bega Valley as a play.
'Mother and Son' is a comedy by Geoffrey Atherden - the man who wrote the original TV series starring Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald.
It's a local, independent production, aiming to raise money for the Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade and for Sapphire Life Opportunities kids programs.
Produced by B&E Productions and directed by Elaine Waddell, this heart-warming play will be staged at Wolumla Hall for nine performances, from November 17 to December 3.
Early last year B&E staged a highly successful production of the musical comedy play 'Nunsense', from which they donated profits of $10,000 to local charity. This year they hope to donate even more.
There's a very talented and experienced local cast - Eileen Reckord as Maggie, John Fraser as Arthur, Simon Lovatt as Robert and Tracey Hughes-Butters as Liz, with Amanda Rafferty as Arthur's new friend, Anita.
In addition, many cameo roles have been filled, both in filmed sequences and recorded messages that lend some intriguing touches to the play. It's a heart-warming and funny play that all ages can enjoy.
Bookings, online through Trybooking, are open and prices are $40, $30 concession. Staged at Wolumla Hall, there are three matinees - on Sundays November 19, 26 and December 3 at 3pm and six evening performances - on Fridays and Saturdays November 17, 18, 24, 25, and December 1, 2 at 7.30pm.
