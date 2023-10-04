Bookings, online through Trybooking, are open and prices are $40, $30 concession. Staged at Wolumla Hall, there are three matinees - on Sundays November 19, 26 and December 3 at 3pm and six evening performances - on Fridays and Saturdays November 17, 18, 24, 25, and December 1, 2 at 7.30pm.