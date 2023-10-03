PlayAbility has a new home in Bega and is inviting the community to share its enjoyment.
In August it was confirmed the non-profit organisation had secured $1.7million to develop an inclusive and culturally sensitive support hub for children and families in the former private hospital in Bega.
Now ready to open its doors, the Inclusion Hub in Parker St is a new purpose built facility to support early childhood development.
The centre includes three rooms for play-based learning and a play gym to promote balance and body awareness through movement.
There is also a large space to accommodate groups and workshops.
PlayAbility is a registered NDIS provider of early childhood and therapy supports.
After 30 years experience in delivering individualised supports to children, and their families, PlayAbility has created a relaxing child-friendly atmosphere to support children to be the best they can be.
The cottage, next door to the Hub, is a place dedicated to providing a home like environment for supported playgroups and meetings with families.
The Family Support team deliver playgroups, a mobile toy library and other programs aimed at supporting parents with young children and building their capacity.
PlayAbility is a community based not-for-profit.
Its purpose is to work collaboratively in partnership with families and other organisations, including schools, health and social services.
The new centre will increase the organisation's capacity to employ more specialised staff, deliver a range of programs, and offer a holistic approach.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Cottage and the Inclusion Hub will be officially opened on Wednesday, October 4 from 12.30pm.
Everyone is welcome. There will be activities for children and light refreshments.
The PlayAbility Inclusion Hub is a project funded under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments.
For more information call 6496 1918 or visit www.playability.com.
