People coming into Bermagui to escape the Coolagolite fire are being directed to either the Bega Showground or Narooma Leisure Centre as evacuation centres.
Bruce McAslan of the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club said that the club had offered to be an evacuation centre but had been "stood down".
However anyone travelling to either Bega or Narooma will have to do so via Akolele and then turn north or south on the Princes Highway depending on which centre they are heading towards as a roadblock has been set up.
The Tathra-Bermagui Road has closed in both directions between Doctor George Mountain Road and Bunga Street, due to fire danger.
At Bermagui Cr Helen O'Neil said there had been a lot of people in cars but as the situation progressed "they've all gone to ground; it's gone dead quiet".
There are concerns for the Four Winds property at Cuttagee although it does have an automated sprinkler system which was turned on Tuesday afternoon. Staff are putting their faith in the system to prtect the much-loved assets.
The strength of Cuttagee Bridge maybe be put to the test as well if trucks are crossing to reach fires. The bridge currently has a 15tonne load limit which fortunately does allow for RFS trucks.
