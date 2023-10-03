UPDATE: 2.20pm October 3
The Coolagolite fire has been raised to an Emergency Warning. It is the highest level of bushfire alert and people in the area are being warned they may be in danger and need to take action immediately.
The RFS warns any delay now puts your life at risk.
"Coolagolite fire is burning in an easterly direction under very strong winds, message for Bermagui, Barraga Bay, and Cuttagee. It is too late to leave. Shelter now," the RFS has said.
There are also two fires in the Quaama area both at Advice level, one is a grass fire at Field Buckets Road and the other a bushfire at Stevensons Lane. Both are out of control.
EARLIER:
An out of control bushfire is burning on Coolagolite Road, Coolagolite, just north of the Biamanga National Park and has been upgraded to Watch and Act.
The RFS said there is a heightened level of threat. Conditions are changing and you need to start taking action now to protect you and your family.
At 1.12pm the RFS said the Coolagolite fire was escalating rapidly and raised the advice level to Watch and Act. Residents from Coolagolite to Bermagui are advised to act on their Bush Fire Survival Plans, the RFS said.
With temperatuires above 30 degrees in the area and strong wind gusts coming from the north west there are concerns about the situation. The wind was gusting at 70kilometres in Bega at 12.50pm.
The fire is 12km west of Bermagui and burning in a easterly direction under strong westerly winds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There is also an power outage affecting 2355 customers in the Bermagui, Cobargo, Quaama and Tilba Tilba areas.
An Essential Energy spokeswoman was unable to say if the two events were connected at this stage.
The spokeswoman said network prtection equipment cut in at 12.04pm on Tuesday, October 3 after a fault was detected on a power line.
The power was coming from Bega and is being reconfigured to come from Narooma and customers should have power restored by 2.45pm, the spokeswoman said.
She said Essential Energy had all crews deployed in the area, where they were patrolling to find the fault.
"We had tried to get a helicopter up to help locate the fault but the winds were too strong," the spokeswoman said.
Essential Energy reminds everyone to stay at least 8metres away from any fallen power lines and to report it to Essential Energy on 13 20 80.
